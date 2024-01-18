Browns Ephraim Banda to serve as defensive coordinator for the American Team at the Senior Bowl 

Banda began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at Texas, spending three seasons from 2012-14 with the Longhorns. Then, he became a defensive assistant at Mississippi State in 2015. He spent five seasons (2016-20) at the University of Miami, three of which as the safeties coach before serving as the co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach from 2019-20. His last stop in college football was as Utah State, where he spent two seasons from 2021-22 as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

This is the second year that the Senior Bowl implemented a "Coach Up" format, where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into different or higher roles from their current position with their club. Head coaches and general managers from each of the non-playoff and Wild Card round teams could nominate assistant coaches for a position. Then, those selected were chosen by a group of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee.