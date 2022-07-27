Browns expect to have Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin, David Bell ready for Week 1

Kevin Stefanski said before the Browns' first practice of training camp Wednesday that CB Denzel Ward, OT Jack Conklin and WR David Bell — who all started camp on the active/physically unable to play list — are expected to be ready for Week 1 in Carolina.

Ward (foot) is expected to only miss a few weeks of practice.

"Denzel is working through it," Stefanski said. "I'm confident he'll be out there in the next couple weeks. He's come along just fine."

Conklin (knee) spent the offseason recovering from a season-ending knee injury and completed rehab work in Cleveland. Stefanski doesn't expect him to miss the entirety of training camp and specifically highlighted the work Conklin has put in Cleveland to recover.

"I think he might've had a cot set up somewhere in the building," Stefanski joked. "He's lived here all spring and summer. He's worked really hard. I notice it and his teammates notice it. He's progressing. I don't have the exact date on when he'll be out there in practice. We'll make sure we work with the medical staff on that one, but he's worked really, really hard."

Bell was placed on the list with a foot injury Stefanski said occurred late in the offseason program.

"He had something nagging and we took a look at it," Stefanski said. "Ultimately, we'll be OK."