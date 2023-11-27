Browns fall behind early, struggle with turnovers in loss to Broncos 

The Browns headed into a tough matchup against the Broncos with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his first road start against a defense that forced a number of turnovers in its last four games.

That proved to be the case again Sunday, as the Broncos forced three turnovers on three fumbles, and their offense capitalized on the field position. The Browns lost to the Broncos, 29-12, to fall to 7-4 on the season.

Making matters even more difficult on a tough day in Denver, Thompson-Robinson exited the game in the third quarter with a concussion, forcing P.J. Walker into action for the remainder of the game.

Key Moments:

The Broncos put points on the board first on their opening drive, as they marched down the field and capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from RB Samaje Perine — just the second all season by the Broncos.

In the second quarter, the Browns had two key defensive penalties that set up the Broncos up for another touchdown. DE Myles Garrett was called for a neutral zone infraction on a second-and-12, and DE Alex Wright was later flagged for offsides. The Broncos' drive ended with a 2-yard run by Russell Wilson for a touchdown to put the Broncos up 14-0.

The Browns found the end zone in the third quarter on a 2-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson to TE Harrison Bryant. Thompson-Robinson moved the Browns down the field connecting on a couple of deep passes to his pass-catchers to help set them up in the red zone. The two-point conversion was dropped, so the Broncos led 14-12 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

The Browns had their second turnover of the game in the fourth quarter on a fumble that the Broncos recovered and set them up in great field position. After three plays, Wilson connected with TE Adam Trautman for 8 yards in the end zone. The pass was initially ruled incomplete, but the Broncos challenged the ruling, and it was overturned for the touchdown. It gave the Broncos a 24-12 lead over the Browns.

Player of the Game:

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The third-year linebacker was a bright spot on an otherwise tough day for the Cleveland defense. Owusu-Koramoah led the Browns with 12 tackles, including two that went for a loss, and a sack.

Stat of the Game: