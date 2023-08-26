Postgame Recap

Browns fall to Chiefs in final preseason game

The Browns defense had three interceptions and scored two touchdowns in the loss

Aug 26, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns lost their final preseason game, 33-32, against the Chiefs on Saturday in Kansas City. 

Most of the Browns' starters on offense and defense saw action in Saturday's first quarter, which saw Cleveland race out to a 22-3 lead thanks to big plays from the offense and defense.

The Browns' defense has produced points in three straight games, a significant improvement from last year when they did it just twice in 17 games. Saturday's game was their biggest contribution yet, as the unit scored two touchdowns in the first half via interceptions.

S Juan Thornhill, who spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs, showed impeccable timing when he intercepted a pass from Shane Buechele in the first quarter and returned it for 34 yards for a touchdown. Rookie CB Caleb Biggers added a pick-6 of his own at the end of the first half when TE Matt Bushman failed to catch the ball, popping it in the air and allowing Biggers to run it back 27 yards for the score.

Sandwiched in between was CB Rodney McLeod's interception, which set up the Browns offense with a short field and led to a touchdown.

QB Deshaun Watson saw his most extensive action of the preseason, playing the entire first quarter and seeing the field for four series. Watson completed 5-of-10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. His best throws were a 53-yard pass to Amari Cooper after he escaped the pocket, which set up a John Kelly Jr. touchdown, and a 10-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku.

In the waning moments of the game, QB Kellen Mond guided the Browns offense on a 6-play, 50-yard drive to position K Cade York for a 43-yard field goal attempt, which unfortunately got blocked.

The Browns finished the preseason with a 1-2-1 record. They'll need to trim their roster down to 53 players Tuesday and will then fully shift their focus toward their Week 1 season opener against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Injuries

Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff Saturday. 

LB Jordan Kunaszyk injured his knee in the first quarter of the game and did not return to the game.

DT Jordan Elliott suffered a hip injury during the first quarter and could not return despite being questionable.

Photos: Preseason Week 3 - Browns at Chiefs Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Chiefs

1 / 72
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0)\ during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) OR Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
