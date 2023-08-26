Browns fall to Chiefs in final preseason game

The Browns lost their final preseason game, 33-32, against the Chiefs on Saturday in Kansas City.

Most of the Browns' starters on offense and defense saw action in Saturday's first quarter, which saw Cleveland race out to a 22-3 lead thanks to big plays from the offense and defense.

The Browns' defense has produced points in three straight games, a significant improvement from last year when they did it just twice in 17 games. Saturday's game was their biggest contribution yet, as the unit scored two touchdowns in the first half via interceptions.

S Juan Thornhill, who spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs, showed impeccable timing when he intercepted a pass from Shane Buechele in the first quarter and returned it for 34 yards for a touchdown. Rookie CB Caleb Biggers added a pick-6 of his own at the end of the first half when TE Matt Bushman failed to catch the ball, popping it in the air and allowing Biggers to run it back 27 yards for the score.

Sandwiched in between was CB Rodney McLeod's interception, which set up the Browns offense with a short field and led to a touchdown.

QB Deshaun Watson saw his most extensive action of the preseason, playing the entire first quarter and seeing the field for four series. Watson completed 5-of-10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. His best throws were a 53-yard pass to Amari Cooper after he escaped the pocket, which set up a John Kelly Jr. touchdown, and a 10-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku.

In the waning moments of the game, QB Kellen Mond guided the Browns offense on a 6-play, 50-yard drive to position K Cade York for a 43-yard field goal attempt, which unfortunately got blocked.

The Browns finished the preseason with a 1-2-1 record. They'll need to trim their roster down to 53 players Tuesday and will then fully shift their focus toward their Week 1 season opener against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Injuries

Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff Saturday.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk injured his knee in the first quarter of the game and did not return to the game.