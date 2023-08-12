Browns fall to Commanders in 2nd preseason game

The Browns lost their second game of the preseason, 17-15, to the Commanders on Friday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Following a 68-minute delay due to rain and lightning, the Browns took the field and opened the game with most of their starters — including QB Deshaun Watson, who played for only one drive but demonstrated poise by leading the offense deep into the red zone. Watson completed all three pass attempts for 12 yards and carried the ball thrice for 20 yards.

The drive, however, ended without any points as the Browns were unable to convert on a fourth-and-goal.

There were promising moments, though, such as Watson's scrambles and an 18-yard run from WR Elijah Moore. Moore also caught a pass for 6 yards, but after the starters exited the game, Moore walked with trainers back to the locker room with a rib injury.

Moore received X-Rays in the locker room. The results came back negative.

The defensive starters set the tone early and scored the game's first points for the Browns on a safety from a Commanders' holding penalty in the end zone. The Commanders, however, responded with touchdowns on their next two drives and went into halftime with a 14-2 lead. Browns S Ronnie Hickman intercepted two passes Friday night. His first int came just before halftime on Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett and his second came in the 4th quarter on Commanders QB Jake Fromm.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the 2nd half and led the offense down the field to a 46-yard goal that K Cade York missed. On his second, Thompson-Robinson capped an 8-play 75 yards drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to WR David Bell. Thompson-Robinson ended the day completing 9 of 10 passes for 102 yards with a 102 passer rating and a touchdown.

The Browns had a chance to tie with under 2 minutes left in the game when QB Kellen Mond connected with Mike Harley Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown. The Browns had to attempt a 2-point conversion to tie the game, but Mond's pass on the play fell incomplete.