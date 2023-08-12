Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns fall to Commanders in 2nd preseason game

Deshaun Watson comfortable in his first drive of the season

Aug 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Post game

The Browns lost their second game of the preseason, 17-15, to the Commanders on Friday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Following a 68-minute delay due to rain and lightning, the Browns took the field and opened the game with most of their starters — including QB Deshaun Watson, who played for only one drive but demonstrated poise by leading the offense deep into the red zone. Watson completed all three pass attempts for 12 yards and carried the ball thrice for 20 yards.

The drive, however, ended without any points as the Browns were unable to convert on a fourth-and-goal.

There were promising moments, though, such as Watson's scrambles and an 18-yard run from WR Elijah Moore. Moore also caught a pass for 6 yards, but after the starters exited the game, Moore walked with trainers back to the locker room with a rib injury.

Moore received X-Rays in the locker room. The results came back negative.

The defensive starters set the tone early and scored the game's first points for the Browns on a safety from a Commanders' holding penalty in the end zone. The Commanders, however, responded with touchdowns on their next two drives and went into halftime with a 14-2 lead. Browns S Ronnie Hickman intercepted two passes Friday night. His first int came just before halftime on Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett and his second came in the 4th quarter on Commanders QB Jake Fromm.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the 2nd half and led the offense down the field to a 46-yard goal that K Cade York missed. On his second, Thompson-Robinson capped an 8-play 75 yards drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to WR David Bell. Thompson-Robinson ended the day completing 9 of 10 passes for 102 yards with a 102 passer rating and a touchdown.

The Browns had a chance to tie with under 2 minutes left in the game when QB Kellen Mond connected with Mike Harley Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown. The Browns had to attempt a 2-point conversion to tie the game, but Mond's pass on the play fell incomplete.

The Browns will be back in action on Aug. 17 when they take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Photos: Preseason Week 1 - Commanders at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Commanders

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 65
MS6_0604
2 / 65
Matt Starkey
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
3 / 65

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
4 / 65

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Team during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
5 / 65

Team during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
6 / 65

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Team during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
7 / 65

Team during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
8 / 65

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
9 / 65

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
10 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
11 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
12 / 65

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
13 / 65

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
14 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
15 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
16 / 65

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
17 / 65

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
18 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
19 / 65

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
20 / 65

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
21 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
22 / 65

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
23 / 65

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
24 / 65

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
25 / 65

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
26 / 65

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
27 / 65

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
28 / 65

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
29 / 65

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
30 / 65

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
31 / 65

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
32 / 65

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
33 / 65

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
34 / 65

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
35 / 65

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
36 / 65

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Coaches during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
37 / 65

Coaches during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
38 / 65

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
39 / 65

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
40 / 65

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
41 / 65

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Coaches during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
42 / 65

Coaches during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
43 / 65

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
44 / 65

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
45 / 65

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
46 / 65

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
47 / 65

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
48 / 65

Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
49 / 65

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
50 / 65

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
51 / 65

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
52 / 65

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
53 / 65

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
54 / 65

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
55 / 65

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
56 / 65

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
57 / 65

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
58 / 65

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
59 / 65

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
60 / 65

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
61 / 65

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
62 / 65

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
63 / 65

Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
64 / 65

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
65 / 65

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns kick off preseason with win against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

The Browns scored 14 points in the second half behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson's impressive debut.
news

Browns fall to Steelers in season finale

The Browns sealed their 2022 record at 7-10 with the loss
news

2nd-half surge from Deshaun Watson leads Browns to win over Commanders

Watson pieced together his best performance of the season with a three-touchdown effort to lead the offense
news

Browns eliminated from playoff contention in loss to Saints

On a record-cold day at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns were unable to score crucial second-half points against the Saints
news

Browns grind out Week 15 win over Ravens

The Browns needed just one touchdown and a couple key defensive plays to earn a win over their divisional rival.
news

Browns' comeback efforts fall short in loss to Bengals

QB Deshaun Watson showed improvement, but the Browns still committed too many mistakes to defeat their division rival
news

Defense, special teams boost Browns to win over Texans in Deshaun Watson's debut

The Browns tallied a season-high four takeaways against the Texans
news

Browns battle late to secure OT win over Buccaneers

The Browns took things down to the last 2 minutes of overtime but used several big plays late to secure the win
news

Browns squander too many opportunities, fall to Bills in Detroit

Cleveland suffered from too many self-inflicted mistakes and poor play in the red zone in a loss to Buffalo
news

Browns struggle to contain Dolphins offense in road loss

The Browns fell to 3-6 with another loss against an AFC opponent
news

Browns deliver beatdown on Bengals, snap losing streak

The Browns stacked together their most complete game of the season to pick up a crucial divisional win on a primetime stage
Advertising