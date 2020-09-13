Browns fall to Ravens in 2020 season opener

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 23 carries and 132 yards. Jarvis Landry led all Browns receivers with five catches for 61 yards.

The Browns were dealt some tough blows from an injury standpoint throughout the game, as rookie T Jedrick Wills (leg) and rookie LB Jacob Phillips (knee) were forced out during the second half.

The start wasn't ideal, as a Mayfield interception on the first series led to a quick seven points for the Ravens. Mayfield's intended pass for KhaDarel Hodge was tipped by Calais Campbell and snagged near the grass by a crouching Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens turned the turnover into a quick touchdown when Jackson fired a short pass to Mark Andrews for the score.

Andrews was on the receiving end of two of Jackson's three touchdowns. Marquise Brown led all receivers with five catches for 101 yards while Willie Snead IV hauled in a touchdown in the third quarter.

Cleveland overcame a stuffed fake punt attempt to close the gap near the end of the first quarter, mounting its best drive of the game after limiting the Ravens to a field goal. A 29-yard run by Chubb and a 22-yarder by Hunt spurred a scoring drive that ended with Mayfield finding a wide-open David Njoku for a 1-yard touchdown.

Baltimore extended its lead late in the second quarter with an impressive, 99-yard drive that took nearly 6 minutes off the clock. J.K. Dobbins, a rookie out of Ohio State, capped the possession with his first of two touchdowns to put the Ravens ahead, 17-6, with 2:53 left in the first half.