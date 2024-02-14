Browns Free Agency Preview: Which players can become a free agent this offseason?

Unrestricted Free Agents

Unrestricted free agents will have their 2023 contracts expire when the new league year begins. They are able to sign with any team on March 13.

CB Mike Ford Jr.

Ford signed a one-year deal with the Browns and added a key piece as a gunner on special teams, as well as depth player at cornerback as the Browns dealt with injuries. Ford finished the season with one interception, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and 28 total tackles.

DE Za'Darius Smith

The Browns traded for Smith in May 2023, and he made an immediate impact on the defensive line throughout the season. He had the second-most sacks on the team with 5.5 during the regular season, as well as three passes defended, one forced fumble, 27 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits.

DT Jordan Elliott

In his fourth season with the Browns, Elliott was a key piece for the defense on the interior. He started 14 of 17 games during the regular season, and finished the season with 2.5 sacks, 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass defended.

DT Maurice Hurst II

Hurst signed with the Browns for the 2023 season and added key depth at defensive tackle.Hurst's season was cut short due to a pectoral injury that placed him on injured reserve in December. He played in 13 games and finished the season with one interception, three passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

DT Shelby Harris

Harris joined the Browns in August after spending the 2022 season with the Seahawks and brought an immediate lift to the interior of their defensive line. Harris played in 17 games during the regular season – including seven starts – and recorded five passes defended, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 28 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

FB/C Nick Harris

Originally drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris finished his fourth season with Cleveland. He served as a backup to JC Tretter for his first two seasons and missed the 2022 season with a knee injury. He returned to the field this year and played in a backup role to C Ethan Pocic. And when the Browns used an extra lineman on the field in different situations, Harris also saw time at fullback. Harris played in all 17 games of the regular season and earned two starts.

G Michael Dunn

Dunn re-signed for his fourth season in April after initially joining the Browns in 2020. Dunn played in 12 games during the 2023 season, earning two starts, and served as an important backup for their offensive line. He also stepped in when needed over the course of the season. Over his four years with the Browns, Dunn has played in 40 games with six total starts.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker re-signed with the Browns for his third season in Cleveland and was named one of six team captains for the 2023 season for the second season in a row. He served as one of the top defensive leaders and was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He started 12 games during the regular season but dealt with a knee injury toward the end of the season and was placed on injured reserve in January. Walker recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, four passes defended for the 2023 season.

LB Jacob Phillips

Entering his fourth year with the Browns, Phillips sustained a torn pectoral injury in the first preseason game against the Commanders. He was then placed on injured reserve in August and missed the entirety of the 2023 season. Phillips played 20 games with the Browns since he was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 88 career tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Kunaszyk re-signed with the Browns in March 2023 after serving as an integral special teams player and depth piece for the defense during the 2022 season. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in August, but then was activated from injured reserve in November. He played in five regular season games after returning from injury, finishing with nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

LB Matthew Adams

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Browns for the 2023 season to add depth to their front seven. He played all 18 games of the 2023 season including the Wild Card playoff game and earned one start. He finished the regular season with one forced fumble and 17 total tackles, including 11 solo tackles.

LB Sione Takitaki

Takitaki re-signed with the Browns in March after having a career-best season in 2022. Then, in his fifth year with the Browns, Takitaki played a key role in their linebacker room and to the success of the Browns dominant defense. He played in 15 games during the regular season with seven starts. He finished the regular season with an interception, three passes defended, 65 tackles, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

P Corey Bojorquez

In his second year with the Browns, Bojorquez was a steadying factor in their special teams unit. He quickly built chemistry with K Dustin Hopkins that allowed each to succeed in the kicking game. Bojorquez punted 87 times for 4,294 yards during the regular season – averaging 49.4 yards per punt – and consistently flipped the field to opposing offenses in tougher field positions.

QB Jeff Driskel

Driskel was signed off the Cardinals' practice squad in December ahead of the final week of the regular season. He started one game with the Browns in Week 18 against the Bengals and completed 13-of-26 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Joe Flacco

Flacco was first signed to the Browns' practice squad in November following the news of Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury, and then signed him to the active roster in December. Flacco was named the starter for the remainder of the season following the Week 14 win over the Jaguars. He went 4-1 as a starter and led the Browns to a playoff berth. He completed 123-of-204 passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2023 season.

QB P.J. Walker

Signed to the practice squad in September, Walker spent time both on the practice squad and active roster during the 2023 season. As the Browns dealt with injuries to the quarterback room, Walker played in six games throughout the season with two starts. He finished the season completing 54-of-111 passes for 674 yards and one touchdown.

RB Kareem Hunt

Following RB Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Browns signed Hunt in September to the active roster to add depth to their running back room. The Browns used a combination of Hunt, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the run game throughout the season, and Hunt rushed for 38 first downs in the regular season. He ended the season with 411 rushing yards on 135 carries and nine touchdowns, as well as 15 receptions for 84 yards over 15 games in the regular season. He also had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in one playoff game.

S Rodney McLeod

McLeod signed a one-year deal for the 2023 season and was set to bring veteran presence and depth to their secondary. He played in 10 games before McLeod was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury in November that required surgery, ending his season. He finished with one pass defended, 29 total tackles, 16 solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

S Duron Harmon

Harmon first signed to the Browns' practice squad in November before he was signed to the active roster in December to add depth to the secondary as the Browns dealt with injuries. Harmon played four games with the Browns during the regular season and had one interception, two passes defended, 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

TE Harrison Bryant

In his fourth season with the Browns, Bryant started nine of 17 games this season. He finished with 13 receptions for 81 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, as well as four receptions for 65 yards in the Wild Card round playoff game.

T Geron Christian Sr.

As the Browns dealt with multiple injuries to their tackles, Christian was signed to the practice squad in October. He then was signed to the active roster in November. Christian played an integral role in the offensive line for the remainder of the season, as he started all nine of his games with the Browns.

WR Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin signed a one-year deal with the Browns for the 2023 season but dealt with some health concerns and injuries throughout the season. He missed training camp due to blood clots, and then missed four games after he suffered a concussion in Week 9. Goodwin played in 12 games during the 2023 season and finished with four receptions for 67 yards.

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

Grant – a seven-year veteran who was expected to serve as the Browns' leading kick and punt returner and provide depth to the receiving corps – suffered an Achilles injury during a practice before the first preseason game. He was placed on injured/reserve in August and missed the 2023 season.

WR James Proche II