Browns grind out Week 15 win over Ravens

The Browns defeated the Ravens 13-3 on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, giving them their third win in the last four weeks.
QB Deshaun Watson made his third start for the Browns at quarterback and completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 161 yards, and one touchdown — another improved performance as he continues to find his footing as the starting QB. He also rushed four times for 23 yards.
After slow starts from both offenses, the Browns found the spark they needed in the third quarter behind an interception by Denzel Ward, who intercepted QB Tyler Huntley when the Ravens were driving into the red zone. The Browns turned Ward's INT into a touchdown with a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Watson hitting WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard score — Watson's second TD of his Browns career.
That ended up being the only touchdown the Browns needed to stay ahead, as the defense managed to keep the Ravens off the scoreboard in their final six drives of the game.
Ravens K Justin Tucker missed two field goals for the first time since 2018 in the game. His first miss was a 48-yard field goal that hooked left as time expired before halftime, and his second was due to a block by DT Jordan Elliott in the third quarter that kept the score at 13-3.
K Cade York also missed a pair of field goals — one from 38 yards and another from 46 yards. Both misses occurred in the fourth quarter. York finished 2-for-4 on field goals, and his conversions from 47 and 23 yards were still pivotal for the Browns on the scoreboard.
The win over the Ravens means the Browns have defeated all of their AFC North opponents at least once in a season since 2019. Their record is now 6-8 with three games left in the regular season.
Moment that mattered most: The Ravens offense opened the second half with a promising drive that reached the Browns' 15-yard line. Then, Ward stepped in front of a short pass from Huntley and snagged his second interception of the season. It gave the Browns a spark that not only led to a touchdown on the next drive, but also another takeaway as the Browns recovered a fumble from Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson on the next drive.
Player of the game: Watson. In his home debut in a chilly — and, at times, snowy — environment at FirstEnergy Stadium, Watson commanded the offense well. He looked even sharper on his throws than the last two games and used his legs to make plays, including a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter. Watson's performance is precisely what the Browns need in the classic December, cold-weather games at home.
Stat of the game: 3. That's how many drives the Ravens managed to push inside the Browns' 31-yard line, and all three of those drives ended with zero points. A turnover-on-downs, missed field goal and interception kept the Ravens out of the end zone and off the scoreboard in critical scoring opportunities.
The game was decided when:The Ravens were unable to complete a long pass on fourth-and-13 with 3:06 left. Ward nearly snagged his second interception of the game on the play, but it didn't matter as the Browns still got the ball back.
What's next?: The Browns will play their final home game of the season on Christmas Eve next Saturday against the Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.
