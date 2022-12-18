Browns grind out Week 15 win over Ravens

The Browns defeated the Ravens 13-3 on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, giving them their third win in the last four weeks.

QB Deshaun Watson made his third start for the Browns at quarterback and completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 161 yards, and one touchdown — another improved performance as he continues to find his footing as the starting QB. He also rushed four times for 23 yards.

After slow starts from both offenses, the Browns found the spark they needed in the third quarter behind an interception by Denzel Ward, who intercepted QB Tyler Huntley when the Ravens were driving into the red zone. The Browns turned Ward's INT into a touchdown with a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Watson hitting WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard score — Watson's second TD of his Browns career.

That ended up being the only touchdown the Browns needed to stay ahead, as the defense managed to keep the Ravens off the scoreboard in their final six drives of the game.

Ravens K Justin Tucker missed two field goals for the first time since 2018 in the game. His first miss was a 48-yard field goal that hooked left as time expired before halftime, and his second was due to a block by DT Jordan Elliott in the third quarter that kept the score at 13-3.

K Cade York also missed a pair of field goals — one from 38 yards and another from 46 yards. Both misses occurred in the fourth quarter. York finished 2-for-4 on field goals, and his conversions from 47 and 23 yards were still pivotal for the Browns on the scoreboard.