Browns hire Erica Muhleman as Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships

The Cleveland Browns today announced that Erica Muhleman has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. With more than two decades of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, Muhleman will oversee all aspects of corporate partnership sales, activation and strategy to further maximize opportunities for the Cleveland Browns. Her oversight will include the full-service partnerships team responsible for sales, account management, activation, and commercial media for the club and Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Muhleman spent the past year as Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President, Team Services of the XFL. In this leadership position, she spearheaded the overall execution of league partnerships and orchestrated new business strategies for revenue growth across the League and Teams for all eight markets. Additionally, Muhleman managed P & L, revenue, and expense budgets, while also being responsible for hiring and managing essential senior leadership within the eight-team markets.

Before her role in the XFL, Muhleman served as Executive Vice President, New Business Development, Marketing & Sales for the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (2020-22). During her tenure, she assessed new business verticals to drive the company's growth and oversaw all aspects of brand development. Previously, Muhleman started her career in professional sports with the Browns in 1999 as a marketing coordinator.

"Erica's addition to our senior leadership team brings an unparalleled level of expertise and a deep understanding of the dynamics of corporate partnerships, positioning her perfectly to drive our organization's success to new heights," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Haslam Sports Group, Dave Jenkins. "We've known Erica for a long time, and it's always great to bring someone back that started their career with the organization. Erica's leadership will be instrumental in activating strategic opportunities for the club, and we are confident that under her oversight, we will develop new business verticals to help bring the utmost success to the club."

From 2016-19, Muhleman held positions as Executive Vice President, Business Development (2017-19) and Vice President, Corporate Partnerships (2016-17) for Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE), encompassing the NFL's Buffalo Bills, NHL's Buffalo Sabres, Highmark Stadium, the KeyBank Center and various other notable sports and entertainment ventures.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to bring Erica aboard in such a vital role for our team," said Chief Commercial Officer of Haslam Sports Group, Eric Clouse. "Erica's extensive industry knowledge, combined with her exceptional relationships and vast experience working with partners throughout the NFL and beyond, are invaluable. We are confident she will contribute immensely to what we are building here at the Cleveland Browns."

"Having embarked on my sports career over 20 years ago with the expansion of the Cleveland Browns, the opportunity to work for the Haslam Family and become part of this incredibly talented team is truly meaningful to me," said Muhleman. "I am sincerely thankful and thrilled to bring my experience to the organization and Browns' partners."

As VP of Corporate Partnerships for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Muhleman held the responsibility of activations for all corporate partnerships within the PSE portfolio, which represented millions in annual sponsorships revenue including over 250 partners, highlighted by the Bills and Sabres. After a two-year stint, her role within PSE was subsequently elevated to EVP of Business Development. In this capacity, she demonstrated her leadership skills by managing a team of 40 employees and led all sales and business activity for the portfolio and companies—developing integrated sponsorships using inventory such as digital, media, in-stadium, and hospitality. In addition, Muhleman led other revenue-generating areas beyond the gameday experience, such as concerts and large-scale events, premium seating, suites, and merchandise at New Era Field, KeyBank Center, and Blue Cross Arena. Under her guidance, KeyBank Center achieved a record-setting number of non-game events in 2018, further solidifying its status as a premier venue for a wide array of entertainment offerings.

Muhleman earned those roles with PSE after initially joining the Buffalo Bills organization in 2009 as director of corporate partnerships (2009-11). She rose the ladder from senior director, corporate partnerships (2011-12) to executive director of corporate partnerships (2012-15) and then Vice President of Corporate Partnerships from 2015-16.

Muhleman launched her career with the Cleveland Browns as marketing coordinator (1999-2001) and manager of marketing services (2001-04). She also held a five-year tenure at IMG, serving as client services associate, tennis division (2004-07), and account director, Bank of America (2007-09) before moving to Buffalo.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ohio University, Muhleman earned her master of arts in consumer industrial research from Cleveland State University.