Browns host 11 U.S. Navy Service Members through HONOR ROW 

On October 17, the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy through our HONOR ROW program.
Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.
We were proud to honor Chief Petty Officer Tatiana Green, Petty Officer Second Class Cody Brown, Senior Chief Petty Officer Lawrence Walton, Petty Officer Second Class Jacob Anderson, Petty Officer Second Class Johnnie Kyles, Petty Officer First Class Ashley White, Petty Officer First Class Sadie Grant, Petty Officer Second Class Antwain Roberts, Petty Officer First Class De'Llorean Lambert, Petty Officer First Class Corey Reynolds, and Petty Officer Andrew Holcomb.
The Browns thank them for their service to our country!