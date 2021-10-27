Community

Browns host 11 U.S. Navy Service Members through HONOR ROW 

the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy in Week 6 through our HONOR ROW program

Oct 27, 2021 at 09:27 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
102721_Navy

On October 17, the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy through our HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

We were proud to honor Chief Petty Officer Tatiana Green, Petty Officer Second Class Cody Brown, Senior Chief Petty Officer Lawrence Walton, Petty Officer Second Class Jacob Anderson, Petty Officer Second Class Johnnie Kyles, Petty Officer First Class Ashley White, Petty Officer First Class Sadie Grant, Petty Officer Second Class Antwain Roberts, Petty Officer First Class De'Llorean Lambert, Petty Officer First Class Corey Reynolds, and Petty Officer Andrew Holcomb.

The Browns thank them for their service to our country!

Related Content

news

"Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network continues to make strides toward eliminating chronic student absenteeism

Established in 2019, the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network has helped school districts in knock down several barriers that prevent students from frequently attending school
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The "Battle of Bagley Road" winner will share the SWC Title with Avon
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Riverside at Kenston

Kenston celebrates Senior Night as they beat Riverside, 21-14.
news

Sione Takitaki carries on spirit of late father, strives to be 'a spark' with contributions for cancer patients

Takitaki lost his father to cancer when he was 14 and has aimed to be a positive light for those fighting cancer since he arrived in the NFL
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

news

Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Cardinals

NFL, Browns, American Cancer Society raise awareness for all types of cancer
news

Jarvis Landry, Browns host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree

Landry helped push female student athletes from six different Northeast Ohio high schools to continue to play football and pursue their goals in the sport
news

Browns celebrate Latinx Heritage Month by honoring Joselin Aguilar Gramajo

The Browns join the NFL in celebrating individuals across the country for Latinx Heritage Month
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Aurora at Barberton

Cameron Macon bulldozes Barberton past Aurora, 14-6. 
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Aurora (7-0) at Barberton (6-1)

The Greenmen look to extend their perfect record
Advertising