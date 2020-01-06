Browns interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for head coach

The Browns on Monday are interviewing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the team's head coach opening.

Daboll, a longtime coordinator who's spent some time in Cleveland in the past, is the fifth candidate to interview. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed Friday and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviewed Saturday.

Daboll's been an NFL offensive coordinator with four different teams. He started with the Browns (2009-10), served one-year stints with the Dolphins (2011) and Chiefs (2012) and now holds the position with the Bills, who just posted their first 10-win regular season since 1999. Quarterback Josh Allen took a big leap in his second season under Daboll's watch, throwing for 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and just nine interceptions one year after throwing 12 interceptions in four fewer games as a rookie. Allen also rushed for 510 yards and a league-best nine touchdowns as part of a Bills rushing attack that ranked eighth in the league.

Though the majority of Daboll's experience is in the NFL, he came to Buffalo from the University of Alabama, where he served as the offensive coordinator for the 2017 College Football Playoff champions. Daboll worked closely with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in a season that saw Alabama lead the SEC in scoring offense and, at one stretch, score in 49 consecutive quarters.