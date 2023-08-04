Postgame Recap

Browns kick off preseason with win against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

The Browns scored 14 points in the second half behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson's impressive debut.

Aug 03, 2023 at 11:41 PM
Doc Louallen

CANTON — In a competitive opening game to the preseason, the Browns defeated the Jets, 21-16, on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in their first preseason game.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns rallied in the second half, scoring a touchdown on their first possession and tacking on the go-ahead score with 9:33 to play in the fourth. Thompson-Robinson skillfully orchestrated an 11-play, 93-yard drive that culminated in a 16-yard touchdown run by HB Demetric Felton to draw the Browns within two points of the Jets. Thompson-Robinson demonstrated a wide range of skills throughout the drive, as he completed three passes, gaining a total of 31 yards, and made three rushing attempts, gaining 30 yards. On the 16-yard touchdown run, Thompson-Robinson set the lead block to help Felton walk into the endzone.

He threw his first touchdown of his career, a 22-yard pass to Austin Watkins in the 4th quarter to give the Browns the lead for good.

The 2023 Browns fifth-round draft pick was 8-for-11 for 82 yards with a touchdown and a 124.1 passer rating. He added 36 yards on the ground as well.

The Browns put the game away when the defense successfully prevented the Jets from advancing beyond their 13-yard line in the final minutes. Safety Bubba Bolden intercepted Jets QB Chris Streveler on a fourth-and-15 to seal the victory.

The Browns scored their first touchdown of the season late in the second quarter on a 17-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard pass from QB Kellen Mond to HB John Kelly Jr.

During the first half of the game, Mond completed 13-of-19 pass attempts, resulting in 91 yards gained, one touchdown, and an interception. His longest completion was a 20-yard throw to rookie WR Cedric Tillman.

Kelly Jr, a fifth-year player, had an impressive first half with 10 rush attempts for 42 yards, four receptions for 27 yards, and a touchdown.

The Browns are back in action Friday, Aug. 11, when they host the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Photos: Hall of Fame Game - Jets at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) and Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) and Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The offense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The offense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) and Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) and Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Players during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kicker Cade York (3) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
A player during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Girls flag football team during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Girls flag football team during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defense during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

