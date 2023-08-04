Browns kick off preseason with win against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

CANTON — In a competitive opening game to the preseason, the Browns defeated the Jets, 21-16, on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in their first preseason game.
Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns rallied in the second half, scoring a touchdown on their first possession and tacking on the go-ahead score with 9:33 to play in the fourth. Thompson-Robinson skillfully orchestrated an 11-play, 93-yard drive that culminated in a 16-yard touchdown run by HB Demetric Felton to draw the Browns within two points of the Jets. Thompson-Robinson demonstrated a wide range of skills throughout the drive, as he completed three passes, gaining a total of 31 yards, and made three rushing attempts, gaining 30 yards. On the 16-yard touchdown run, Thompson-Robinson set the lead block to help Felton walk into the endzone.
He threw his first touchdown of his career, a 22-yard pass to Austin Watkins in the 4th quarter to give the Browns the lead for good.
The 2023 Browns fifth-round draft pick was 8-for-11 for 82 yards with a touchdown and a 124.1 passer rating. He added 36 yards on the ground as well.
The Browns put the game away when the defense successfully prevented the Jets from advancing beyond their 13-yard line in the final minutes. Safety Bubba Bolden intercepted Jets QB Chris Streveler on a fourth-and-15 to seal the victory.
The Browns scored their first touchdown of the season late in the second quarter on a 17-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard pass from QB Kellen Mond to HB John Kelly Jr.
During the first half of the game, Mond completed 13-of-19 pass attempts, resulting in 91 yards gained, one touchdown, and an interception. His longest completion was a 20-yard throw to rookie WR Cedric Tillman.
Kelly Jr, a fifth-year player, had an impressive first half with 10 rush attempts for 42 yards, four receptions for 27 yards, and a touchdown.
The Browns are back in action Friday, Aug. 11, when they host the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game