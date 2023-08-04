Browns kick off preseason with win against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

CANTON — In a competitive opening game to the preseason, the Browns defeated the Jets, 21-16, on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in their first preseason game.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns rallied in the second half, scoring a touchdown on their first possession and tacking on the go-ahead score with 9:33 to play in the fourth. Thompson-Robinson skillfully orchestrated an 11-play, 93-yard drive that culminated in a 16-yard touchdown run by HB Demetric Felton to draw the Browns within two points of the Jets. Thompson-Robinson demonstrated a wide range of skills throughout the drive, as he completed three passes, gaining a total of 31 yards, and made three rushing attempts, gaining 30 yards. On the 16-yard touchdown run, Thompson-Robinson set the lead block to help Felton walk into the endzone.

He threw his first touchdown of his career, a 22-yard pass to Austin Watkins in the 4th quarter to give the Browns the lead for good.

The 2023 Browns fifth-round draft pick was 8-for-11 for 82 yards with a touchdown and a 124.1 passer rating. He added 36 yards on the ground as well.

The Browns put the game away when the defense successfully prevented the Jets from advancing beyond their 13-yard line in the final minutes. Safety Bubba Bolden intercepted Jets QB Chris Streveler on a fourth-and-15 to seal the victory.

The Browns scored their first touchdown of the season late in the second quarter on a 17-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard pass from QB Kellen Mond to HB John Kelly Jr.

During the first half of the game, Mond completed 13-of-19 pass attempts, resulting in 91 yards gained, one touchdown, and an interception. His longest completion was a 20-yard throw to rookie WR Cedric Tillman.

Kelly Jr, a fifth-year player, had an impressive first half with 10 rush attempts for 42 yards, four receptions for 27 yards, and a touchdown.