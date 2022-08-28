Browns' late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears

The Browns fell to the Bears, 21-20, on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in their third and final preseason game of the year.
Both sides opened the game with most of their respective starters, but the Browns struggled to stop Bears QB Justin Fields as well as find the end zone with QB Jacoby Brissett. Brissett completed 13-of-23 pass attempts for 109 yards with an interception, while Fields went 14-of-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
The Browns, however, chose to sit RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, WR Amari Cooper and G Joel Bitonio and OT Jack Conklin on offense. Defensively, CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, DEs Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did not play.
After trailing 21-6 at halftime, the Browns mounted a comeback in the second half with a pair of field goals and two touchdowns, one apiece from Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen, in the fourth quarter. Dobbs connected with TE Miller Forristall on a 6-yard touchdown — followed by a two-point conversion rush from Dobbs.
After S D'Anthony Bell forced a fumble from Bears RB De'Montre Tuggle and LB Jordan Kunaszyk recovered, the Browns marched to the goal line, where Rosen had a QB sneak for a touchdown. The Browns also tried a two-point conversion on the next play but were unsuccessful and couldn't tie the game.
Player of the game: Cade York. Even though he missed a 58-yard field goal wide left in the first quarter, he still showed plenty of leg strength by nailing kicks from 57 and 46 yards later in the game. His longest kick of the day, however, was in warm ups when he nailed a kick from 70 — yes, 70 — yards.
Stat of the game: 50.8. That's the passer rating for Brissett, highlighting that there's plenty of work ahead for improvement in the pass game as the Browns gear up for the regular season.
The game was decided when: The Browns were unsuccessful in their two-point conversion following Rosen's rushing TD. He attempted to find a receiver in the back of the end zone, but the pass was incomplete. The drive to reach the end zone, however, featured impressive passes to Javon Wims for 20 yards and Mike Harley Jr. for 10 yards.
What's next?: The Browns have to trim their roster from 80 players to 53 players Tuesday by 4 p.m. After that, they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 11 against the Panthers in Charlotte.