Browns' late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears

Player of the game: Cade York. Even though he missed a 58-yard field goal wide left in the first quarter, he still showed plenty of leg strength by nailing kicks from 57 and 46 yards later in the game. His longest kick of the day, however, was in warm ups when he nailed a kick from 70 — yes, 70 — yards.

Stat of the game: 50.8. That's the passer rating for Brissett, highlighting that there's plenty of work ahead for improvement in the pass game as the Browns gear up for the regular season.

The game was decided when: The Browns were unsuccessful in their two-point conversion following Rosen's rushing TD. He attempted to find a receiver in the back of the end zone, but the pass was incomplete. The drive to reach the end zone, however, featured impressive passes to Javon Wims for 20 yards and Mike Harley Jr. for 10 yards.