Browns' late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears

Aug 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns fell to the Bears, 21-20, on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in their third and final preseason game of the year.

Both sides opened the game with most of their respective starters, but the Browns struggled to stop Bears QB Justin Fields as well as find the end zone with QB Jacoby Brissett. Brissett completed 13-of-23 pass attempts for 109 yards with an interception, while Fields went 14-of-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns, however, chose to sit RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, WR Amari Cooper and G Joel Bitonio and OT Jack Conklin on offense. Defensively, CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, DEs Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did not play.

After trailing 21-6 at halftime, the Browns mounted a comeback in the second half with a pair of field goals and two touchdowns, one apiece from Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen, in the fourth quarter. Dobbs connected with TE Miller Forristall on a 6-yard touchdown — followed by a two-point conversion rush from Dobbs.

After S D'Anthony Bell forced a fumble from Bears RB De'Montre Tuggle and LB Jordan Kunaszyk recovered, the Browns marched to the goal line, where Rosen had a QB sneak for a touchdown. The Browns also tried a two-point conversion on the next play but were unsuccessful and couldn't tie the game.

Photos: Preseason Week 3 - Bears at Browns Game Action

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Running back John Kelly during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Center Brock Hoffman (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Player of the game: Cade York. Even though he missed a 58-yard field goal wide left in the first quarter, he still showed plenty of leg strength by nailing kicks from 57 and 46 yards later in the game. His longest kick of the day, however, was in warm ups when he nailed a kick from 70 — yes, 70 — yards.

Stat of the game: 50.8. That's the passer rating for Brissett, highlighting that there's plenty of work ahead for improvement in the pass game as the Browns gear up for the regular season.

The game was decided when: The Browns were unsuccessful in their two-point conversion following Rosen's rushing TD. He attempted to find a receiver in the back of the end zone, but the pass was incomplete. The drive to reach the end zone, however, featured impressive passes to Javon Wims for 20 yards and Mike Harley Jr. for 10 yards.

What's next?: The Browns have to trim their roster from 80 players to 53 players Tuesday by 4 p.m. After that, they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 11 against the Panthers in Charlotte.

