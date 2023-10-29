Browns lose to the Seahawks after late-game interception 

Key Moments:

- Clinging to a 20-17 lead and faced with a third-and-3 just before the 2-minute warning, the Browns turned the ball over at the worst possible time. Walker's pass bounced off the helmet of S Jamal Adams and shot straight into the air before falling into the arms of Seattle CB Julian Love.

Seattle's offense carried the momentum shift from there, driving 52 yards on five plays and scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 9-yard screen to WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 38 seconds to play.

The Browns went four-and-out to end the game.

- After some defensive struggles early in the first quarter, the Browns regrouped and forced takeaways. With 27 seconds left in the first half, QB Geno Smith threw a short pass intended for DK Metcalf, but CB Martin Emerson Jr. jumped the route in front of Metcalf and picked off the pass for the interception. It kept the Seahawks off the board before the end of the half and rejuvenated the Browns defense.

- Then, in the third quarter, DT Maurice Hurst II tipped a pass from Smith and recovered the ball for the interception. It was the Browns' second pick of the game. The interception put the Browns offense in great field position and set up K Dustin Hopkins for a 27-yard field goal. The Browns took their first lead of the game 20-17 with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

- With about 6:40 left in the game and the Seahawks marching down the field, DE Myles Garrett came up big with a timely sack of Smith for a loss of 7 yards, forcing the Seahawks in a 3-and-out.

- Offensively, TE David Njoku put the Browns on the board early with a 18-yard touchdown pass from Walker. Njoku caught a short pass up the middle from Walker and ran toward the end zone, rolling over Seahawks S Julian Love into the end zone.

Player of the Game:

RB Kareem Hunt led the charge in the run game for the Browns on Sunday, as he rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries. Hunt helped move the Browns offense downfield throughout the game, and his longest run was for 9 yards. He scored his fourth rushing touchdown in the last three games in the second quarter on a 1-yard run.

Stat of the Game:

The Browns had seven consecutive stops on third down. Seattle only converted 4-of-12 on third down.

What does it mean?

It's a tough break for the Browns because after going down 14-0 in the first quarter, they answered and eventually took the lead in the third quarter. They looked like they would be able to pull off the win. But the late-game interception in the final minute of the game proved detrimental for the Browns as the Seahawks answered with a touchdown. It's a frustrating loss.

Yet, overall, the Browns showed a sense of resiliency as they fought back from that early deficit. The two takeaways from the Browns defense were momentum swingers and helped set the Browns up offensively. Walker managed to lead the Browns offense once again without Watson and connected with his receivers. They involved the run game led by Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr.

Sunday's game was Walker's third game leading the charge. Apart from the fourth-quarter interception, Walker had some good moments, as he completed 15-of-31 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown, as well as two interceptions and a fumble.