Browns Mailbag: Are the Browns done making moves with 53-man roster?

The depth chart is out, the roster is trimmed and the Browns are mere days away from their 2016 season opener in Philadelphia.

Is there truly a better time of year than now? Didn't think so.

On with the questions!

Could the Browns potentially make a move for RB Karlos Williams? He has had some problems, but he is young and has plenty of potential. -- John R., Akron

You can never rule out anything at this time of year because the rosters around the NFL remain fluid. That said, the Browns made a number of moves this weekend involving running backs and none involved Williams. On Saturday, Cleveland trimmed its running backs room from six to four, and on Sunday that number dropped to three, as the Browns waived both Raheem Mostert and Terrell Watson and claimed George Atkinson III from the Raiders. Atkinson helps fill the void left by Mostert, giving the Browns a speedy, change-of-pace option out of the backfield and a player capable of returning kicks at a high level. Atkinson's only return of the preseason went 81 yards for a touchdown. Watson remains an option for the Browns in the future, as he was the only running back signed to the 10-man practice squad.

Do you think that there is a chance that Ray Horton will switch from a 3-4 front if they aren't getting to the QB? -- Haywood A., South Euclid

As Hue Jackson has reiterated throughout training camp, the Browns are going to do whatever it takes to get the best 11 players on the field with regularity. In the last two preseason games, that meant a decent amount of nickel defense, which put four players on the line and brought Tramon Williams on the field as a slot corner. The Browns' opening lineup against the Bears last week featured a defensive line of Armonty Bryant, Carl Nassib, Emmanuel Ogbah and Xavier Cooper.

"We will do whatever we think it takes to win football games," Jackson said. "We have to do now, as I stated last night, the most important thing now is about game planning to give our players the best chance to have success in games and have opportunities to win games."

TE Seth DeValve has not had much press coverage, not sure what the coaching staff thinks of him. Will he make the 53-man roster or the practice squad? - Tom V., Chattanooga, Tennessee

Obviously, this question came into the mailbag before Saturday. Yes, DeValve is a member of Cleveland's 53-man roster and is currently listed as the third of three tight ends on the depth chart. DeValve had a slow start to camp because of a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines but he earned his spot on the roster with a strong finish. It's unclear how much of a role he'll have in the early part of the season, but it's clear the Browns are intrigued by the versatility he can provide in the passing game.

What happened to the tackle Shon Coleman? He was supposed to be a Joe Thomas clone! -- Jay N., New London

Coleman got a lot of work at right tackle throughout the preseason and enters the season as the backup to veteran Austin Pasztor. Jackson said he expects both Coleman and fifth-round pick Spencer Drango to play this season, but hopes it's "later rather than sooner" so they're able to grow and develop behind the scenes.

With all the QB injuries in the NFL, will the Browns consider trading Josh McCown? -- Leroy T., Atlanta

There have been a couple of key quarterback injuries throughout the league, but both teams have addressed them without making a trade for the Browns veteran. Cleveland highly values McCown and enters the season with arguably one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league. As we saw throughout the league last year, when many of the top signal-callers missed some length of time because of injuries, there's tremendous value in a reliable backup.

How has first-round draft pick and Seattle Browns Backer favorite Danny Shelton improved during this training camp? I haven't read a lot on how he's been progressing. Thank you. -- Francis G., Seattle

Shelton's second preseason was up and down, but he's shown some progress that left Jackson and Co. encouraged. He'll be a key piece of a young Browns defense that hopes to be much better against the run than it was last year.