Browns Mailbag: How can Donovan Peoples-Jones, other young WRs make a big impact in 2021?

Should the Browns keep a few extra players from defense on the 53-man roster and have a few extra from offense on the practice squad? Defense seems to sustain more injuries during the year. — Kenneth P., Dorset

That's certainly how it worked out last year, but the constraints of the 53-man roster make it pretty difficult to stack one side of the ball over the other. You'll see a give/take of maybe two to three players but nothing more than that. Of note, though, is the expected flexibility the Browns and the rest of the NFL will continue to have with their practice squads. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in May the NFL would likely keep the 16-man practice squads they greenlit for the 2020 season. And with the enhanced ability to have as many as 55 players on the gameday roster, there's plenty of ways to have depth reserved for certain positions that are hit hard by injuries.

I cannot remember Baker Mayfield hardly ever calling a timeout pre-snap last season. If pre-snap timeouts are as rare as I think, is that due to Baker learning a new offense last season, the effective play-calling of Kevin Stefanski or Baker's ability to read defenses? — David M., Lawrenceville, Georgia

I don't have the specific numbers on this, but your suspicions definitely seem to match what I observed throughout the 2020 season. The Browns' timeout usage, in general, was as responsible as it gets, and the team often had its full allotment for two-minute drill scenarios at the end of the first half and fourth quarter.

When it comes to Mayfield not calling many timeouts before the snap, there's something else to consider: the relative lack of crowd noise the Browns — and every other road team — encountered on a weekly basis throughout the 2020 season. Stefanski has said the Browns never had to use a silent count throughout his first season as head coach. That's expected to change in a big way this season, and the Browns are preparing for it. It was a variable they simply didn't have to account for.