Browns Mailbag

Browns Mailbag: How will Browns juggle their assortment of wide receivers?

Aug 25, 2016 at 03:24 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

TAMPA -- We pushed back this week's mailbag a day so we could cool off and collect our thoughts from two productive joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Here's what we've got.

Terrelle Pryor has been playing great, and is showing he can do all that Travis Benjamin did for us in the air game last year. But with the return of Josh Gordon in week 5 and drafting Corey Coleman, what will Pryor bring to the table as the No. 3 wide receiver? -- Ami G., Chicago

One thing was made clear here in Tampa this week as the Browns returned almost all of their wide receivers to the field. None of the receivers are into labels. Neither is Hue Jackson or Robert Griffin III. One look at a Browns practice or even a look back at last week's game at Atlanta reveals a variety of looks and positions for Cleveland's numerous options at wide receivers.

Simply put, it's wasted time to debate who's the No. 1, 2 or 3 guy. They're going to get opportunities no matter what.

"They could be all over the place," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "I think you guys know me. I come up with all these crazy dreams and I'll put these guys all over the place. They might be playing tackle someday you never know. Those guys afford us an opportunity to do a lot of different things. We are just scratching the surface because we have to keep them all out there. Sometimes you have to make amends if one is not out there, two of them are not out there. We will just keep working through it, but they are talented. They are a talented trio."

That message has certainly been communicated to the players he'll be moving all over the line of scrimmage.

"Coach Hue is going to find ways to get everybody the ball," Coleman said. "He does a good job of putting us in good situations and putting us on the field to make plays."

How many more years do the Browns have Josh Gordon under contract? -- Rihari P., New Zealand

According to Spotrac.com, Gordon can become a restricted free agent after the 2016 season.

With Joe Haden being the obvious No.1 cornerback, who has stepped up to make a run at the No. 2 cornerback position? -- Ami G., Chicago

Jamar Taylor, whom the Browns acquired in a Draft Day 3 trade from the Dolphins, has been just that guy. The fourth-year player out of Boise State never got it going in Miami, but a change of scenery has treated him well. Within a matter of weeks, Taylor went from a second-team option at nickel to the first team, and then took on the role of outside cornerback with the first-team defense. He's worked in the spot previously occupied by Tramon Williams since Sunday's practice. Williams has taken snaps as the first-team option at nickel and second-team at outside cornerback.

Taylor had a diving pass deflection against the Falcons and followed up with an interception in Tuesday's practice.

"He makes plays," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "That's what we expect from our corners. They have to get their hands on the ball."

Photos: Browns & Bucs Joint Practice - 8/24

The Browns and Buccaneers had their second practice together on Wednesday.

No Title
1 / 87
No Title
2 / 87
No Title
3 / 87
No Title
4 / 87
No Title
5 / 87
No Title
6 / 87
No Title
7 / 87
No Title
8 / 87
No Title
9 / 87
No Title
10 / 87
No Title
11 / 87
No Title
12 / 87
No Title
13 / 87
No Title
14 / 87
No Title
15 / 87
No Title
16 / 87
No Title
17 / 87
No Title
18 / 87
No Title
19 / 87
No Title
20 / 87
No Title
21 / 87
No Title
22 / 87
No Title
23 / 87
No Title
24 / 87
No Title
25 / 87
No Title
26 / 87
No Title
27 / 87
No Title
28 / 87
No Title
29 / 87
No Title
30 / 87
No Title
31 / 87
No Title
32 / 87
No Title
33 / 87
No Title
34 / 87
No Title
35 / 87
No Title
36 / 87
No Title
37 / 87
No Title
38 / 87
No Title
39 / 87
No Title
40 / 87
No Title
41 / 87
No Title
42 / 87
No Title
43 / 87
No Title
44 / 87
No Title
45 / 87
No Title
46 / 87
No Title
47 / 87
No Title
48 / 87
No Title
49 / 87
No Title
50 / 87
No Title
51 / 87
No Title
52 / 87
No Title
53 / 87
No Title
54 / 87
No Title
55 / 87
No Title
56 / 87
No Title
57 / 87
No Title
58 / 87
No Title
59 / 87
No Title
60 / 87
No Title
61 / 87
No Title
62 / 87
No Title
63 / 87
No Title
64 / 87
No Title
65 / 87
No Title
66 / 87
No Title
67 / 87
No Title
68 / 87
No Title
69 / 87
No Title
70 / 87
No Title
71 / 87
No Title
72 / 87
No Title
73 / 87
No Title
74 / 87
No Title
75 / 87
No Title
76 / 87
No Title
77 / 87
No Title
78 / 87
No Title
79 / 87
No Title
80 / 87
No Title
81 / 87
No Title
82 / 87
No Title
83 / 87
No Title
84 / 87
No Title
85 / 87
No Title
86 / 87
No Title
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Will Scooby Wright III get the rest of the preseason to prove himself? - Greg C., Tuscon, Arizona

That appears to be in the cards for the seventh-round pick out of Arizona. Wright has been commonly seen working with the third-team defense alongside Justin Tuggle at inside linebacker and on a variety of special teams.

In two preseason games, Wright has played 60 snaps and recorded three tackles.

What is the actual 40 time of wideouts the Browns drafted? -- Verlon B., Cleveland

Here are the official times from this year's NFL Combine.

Coleman - DNP at Combine (4.37 seconds at Pro Day)

Ricardo Louis - 4.43 seconds

Jordan Payton - 4.47 seconds

Rashard Higgins - 4.64 seconds

Does Mike Matthews have a legit shot at making the final 53? And if he doesn't, who do you see as the backup at center? -- Rick A., Huntington, West Virginia

Matthews is one of three regularly used centers on the Browns and has often worked with the third-team offense behind Cameron Erving and Garth Gerhart. If Matthews doesn't make the squad, the Browns have a couple of options at the position. One, they could keep Gerhart and he'd be the obvious fill-in. If they don't, right guard John Greco has some center experience and has maintained a regular habit of snapping with the quarterbacks whenever he can. The goal, ultimately, is to get the five best linemen on the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns Mailbag: Where does wide receiver fit among Browns' draft needs?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position has the most depth in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Jaycee Horn, Joe Tryon and more discussion about the No. 26 pick

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: When would bolstering offense make sense in 2021 NFL Draft?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What are the biggest remaining areas of need after free agency?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Who's poised to take a big jump in Year 2 under Stefanski?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What's next for Grant Delpit?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Would Round 1 be too early to add more talent at safety?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive tackle would be best fit for Browns at No. 26?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What's the Browns' biggest strength entering 2021?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position group will receive most offseason attention?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What can Browns do to elevate pass rush in 2021?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Advertising