Browns Mailbag: How will Browns juggle their assortment of wide receivers?

TAMPA -- We pushed back this week's mailbag a day so we could cool off and collect our thoughts from two productive joint practices with the Buccaneers.
Here's what we've got.
Terrelle Pryor has been playing great, and is showing he can do all that Travis Benjamin did for us in the air game last year. But with the return of Josh Gordon in week 5 and drafting Corey Coleman, what will Pryor bring to the table as the No. 3 wide receiver? -- Ami G., Chicago
One thing was made clear here in Tampa this week as the Browns returned almost all of their wide receivers to the field. None of the receivers are into labels. Neither is Hue Jackson or Robert Griffin III. One look at a Browns practice or even a look back at last week's game at Atlanta reveals a variety of looks and positions for Cleveland's numerous options at wide receivers.
Simply put, it's wasted time to debate who's the No. 1, 2 or 3 guy. They're going to get opportunities no matter what.
"They could be all over the place," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "I think you guys know me. I come up with all these crazy dreams and I'll put these guys all over the place. They might be playing tackle someday you never know. Those guys afford us an opportunity to do a lot of different things. We are just scratching the surface because we have to keep them all out there. Sometimes you have to make amends if one is not out there, two of them are not out there. We will just keep working through it, but they are talented. They are a talented trio."
That message has certainly been communicated to the players he'll be moving all over the line of scrimmage.
"Coach Hue is going to find ways to get everybody the ball," Coleman said. "He does a good job of putting us in good situations and putting us on the field to make plays."
How many more years do the Browns have Josh Gordon under contract? -- Rihari P., New Zealand
According to Spotrac.com, Gordon can become a restricted free agent after the 2016 season.
With Joe Haden being the obvious No.1 cornerback, who has stepped up to make a run at the No. 2 cornerback position? -- Ami G., Chicago
Jamar Taylor, whom the Browns acquired in a Draft Day 3 trade from the Dolphins, has been just that guy. The fourth-year player out of Boise State never got it going in Miami, but a change of scenery has treated him well. Within a matter of weeks, Taylor went from a second-team option at nickel to the first team, and then took on the role of outside cornerback with the first-team defense. He's worked in the spot previously occupied by Tramon Williams since Sunday's practice. Williams has taken snaps as the first-team option at nickel and second-team at outside cornerback.
Taylor had a diving pass deflection against the Falcons and followed up with an interception in Tuesday's practice.
"He makes plays," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "That's what we expect from our corners. They have to get their hands on the ball."
The Browns and Buccaneers had their second practice together on Wednesday.
Will Scooby Wright III get the rest of the preseason to prove himself? - Greg C., Tuscon, Arizona
That appears to be in the cards for the seventh-round pick out of Arizona. Wright has been commonly seen working with the third-team defense alongside Justin Tuggle at inside linebacker and on a variety of special teams.
In two preseason games, Wright has played 60 snaps and recorded three tackles.
What is the actual 40 time of wideouts the Browns drafted? -- Verlon B., Cleveland
Here are the official times from this year's NFL Combine.
Coleman - DNP at Combine (4.37 seconds at Pro Day)
Ricardo Louis - 4.43 seconds
Jordan Payton - 4.47 seconds
Rashard Higgins - 4.64 seconds
Does Mike Matthews have a legit shot at making the final 53? And if he doesn't, who do you see as the backup at center? -- Rick A., Huntington, West Virginia
Matthews is one of three regularly used centers on the Browns and has often worked with the third-team offense behind Cameron Erving and Garth Gerhart. If Matthews doesn't make the squad, the Browns have a couple of options at the position. One, they could keep Gerhart and he'd be the obvious fill-in. If they don't, right guard John Greco has some center experience and has maintained a regular habit of snapping with the quarterbacks whenever he can. The goal, ultimately, is to get the five best linemen on the field.