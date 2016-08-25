Browns Mailbag: How will Browns juggle their assortment of wide receivers?

TAMPA -- We pushed back this week's mailbag a day so we could cool off and collect our thoughts from two productive joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Here's what we've got.

Terrelle Pryor has been playing great, and is showing he can do all that Travis Benjamin did for us in the air game last year. But with the return of Josh Gordon in week 5 and drafting Corey Coleman, what will Pryor bring to the table as the No. 3 wide receiver? -- Ami G., Chicago

One thing was made clear here in Tampa this week as the Browns returned almost all of their wide receivers to the field. None of the receivers are into labels. Neither is Hue Jackson or Robert Griffin III. One look at a Browns practice or even a look back at last week's game at Atlanta reveals a variety of looks and positions for Cleveland's numerous options at wide receivers.

Simply put, it's wasted time to debate who's the No. 1, 2 or 3 guy. They're going to get opportunities no matter what.

"They could be all over the place," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "I think you guys know me. I come up with all these crazy dreams and I'll put these guys all over the place. They might be playing tackle someday you never know. Those guys afford us an opportunity to do a lot of different things. We are just scratching the surface because we have to keep them all out there. Sometimes you have to make amends if one is not out there, two of them are not out there. We will just keep working through it, but they are talented. They are a talented trio."

That message has certainly been communicated to the players he'll be moving all over the line of scrimmage.

"Coach Hue is going to find ways to get everybody the ball," Coleman said. "He does a good job of putting us in good situations and putting us on the field to make plays."

How many more years do the Browns have Josh Gordon under contract? -- Rihari P., New Zealand

According to Spotrac.com, Gordon can become a restricted free agent after the 2016 season.

With Joe Haden being the obvious No.1 cornerback, who has stepped up to make a run at the No. 2 cornerback position? -- Ami G., Chicago

Jamar Taylor, whom the Browns acquired in a Draft Day 3 trade from the Dolphins, has been just that guy. The fourth-year player out of Boise State never got it going in Miami, but a change of scenery has treated him well. Within a matter of weeks, Taylor went from a second-team option at nickel to the first team, and then took on the role of outside cornerback with the first-team defense. He's worked in the spot previously occupied by Tramon Williams since Sunday's practice. Williams has taken snaps as the first-team option at nickel and second-team at outside cornerback.

Taylor had a diving pass deflection against the Falcons and followed up with an interception in Tuesday's practice.