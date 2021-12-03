Browns Mailbag: How will D'Ernest Johnson be utilized down the home stretch?

Have the Browns been more effective running the ball when a fullback is on the active roster and the ball is spread around to multiple receivers? — Rob M., Fairmont, West Virginia

The Browns almost always have a fullback on the active roster with Sunday serving as the rare exception. Stefanski explained that decision Monday as well.

"Kareem is coming back and there are guys coming off of injury," Stefanski said. "Andy is healthy. We think very highly of him. We just felt like that was the right thing to do for that game."

The Browns have cleared 180 rushing yards on five different occasions. In all five of those games, the Browns had at least five players catch multiple passes. It peaked in Week 7, when the Browns rushed for 182 yards and had seven different players catch at least two passes. When the ball is getting spread around and the running backs are picking up yards by the bundle on the ground, they're very tough to stop. That's what the team will be looking to recapture after the bye as it embarks on its final five games.

"When we spend some time looking at it and pulling it apart, the first thing we are going to say is, 'All right, what are we good at? Can we do that more? How can we add nuance to it? How can we add wrinkles to it?'" Stefanski said. "Then what are we not so good at and can we get better at that? Can we do that play type or whatever it may be?' If the answer is yes, then we are going to spend some time finding ways to do it. If the answer is that is just not who we are, then we are going to move on and look for something better.

"I think that is just where this bye week can be a deep dive into really who we are."

I'm glad Hunt is coming back. Anyway they can use Johnson more? That guy is good. He had two great games this year. — Mike D., Farrell, Pennsylvania

You're right about how good Johnson is, and he's proven it every time he's gotten the opportunity. We got our first glimpse at how the Browns might use Johnson with both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb back in the lineup Sunday in Baltimore. He played six snaps on offense and saw his special teams snaps go back up with 12 (His special teams workload was lightened when he was the feature back). Johnson was on the field for the Browns' final drive of the game when Hunt's calf tightened up on him, and the Browns were throwing on every down.