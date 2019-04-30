Browns Mailbag: What's the story behind Browns drafting a kicker in the 5th round?

We've finally recovered from another busy draft weekend in Berea, and we're here to answer four of your questions in a special Tuesday edition of the Browns Mailbag.

Two questions if I may: 1. Prior to training camp, is there a limit to how many players the Browns organization can start out with to begin the offseason program? 2. I saw a lot of teams take UDFAs after the draft, but it seems as the Browns only took one so far; is it because of little interest in the UDFA market or is it a limit on how many they can bring in? -- Dennis D., Colorado Springs, Colorado

These are two separate questions but they're somewhat related. First off, the roster size limit at this point of the calendar is 90. Of note, defensive back Tigie Sankoh, a London native who was assigned to the Browns through the NFL's International Player Development Program, doesn't count toward that total. He'd only start counting if he were to make the 53 in early September. In the past, teams were required to chop their rosters to 75 before the final preseason game, but that's no longer the case. Basically, teams can have as many as 90 through the entire offseason.

Secondly, you haven't seen much about the Browns and the UDFAs they plan to sign because an announcement won't come until they are, in fact, signed. As it stands today, the Browns have 79 players on the roster, including Sankoh. That leaves more than enough room for some undrafted free agents, and I'd expect you'll hear about them in the coming days.

Are the Browns building their team with an inherent defensive weakness? It appears that all of our 2019 draft picks are strong on coverage and speed but weak on tackling and strength. As the NFL moves more and more toward passing first and often, this may seem logical. Until the Patriots (or another team like the Ravens) lines up two tight ends and a fullback and smashes the ball down your throat. Think about the Chargers, Chiefs, and Rams last year. Are the Browns building for an almost championship, or are we building for a Super Bowl? Love the new draft picks, but I hope we don't get pushed all over the field when the weather gets cold and the games matter the most. -- Dan D., Marion

I don't exactly agree with this assessment. Yes, if there's a criticism to make about second-round cornerback Greedy Williams, it's his tackling. But as someone who closely follows the LSU program told me, some of it has to do with the fact the players Williams guard don't often get the ball. There's also plenty of time to work with him on that aspect of his game.

"He is playing in the hardest conferences there are in college football, and I think he holds up really well," Dorsey said. "I have no problem with his tackling. He will get you down. Corners are paid to cover. The tackling aspect, just get the guy down."

Tackling certainly isn't a weakness for third-round pick Sione Takitaki, who averaged 100 tackles over his past two seasons at BYU and "plays every play like it could be his last," NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein writes. The same goes for fifth-round linebacker Mack Wilson, who manned the middle of Alabama's defense as a full-time starter in 2018. Check out these four bullet points from Zierlein about Wilson’s strengths.