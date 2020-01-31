Browns Mailbag: Which Buckeyes could make sense for Browns in 2020 NFL Draft?

Being from Ohio, I think many Browns fans like to see Cleveland draft former Buckeyes. Who do you see being drafted from the Buckeyes? What round? And why? I have Malik Harrison in mind in the middle rounds and Hill or Victor in the late rounds. -- Brent H., Columbus

Let's get the bad news out of the way first. Barring a trade, the Browns likely won't have a shot at talented Buckeyes pass rusher Chase Young or lockdown cornerback Jeff Okudah. Young has been listed as the No. 2 pick in basically every mock draft since the end of the season while Okudah is considered a consensus top-five selection. Still, there will be plenty more opportunities to add a Buckeye or two to the roster in the following rounds.

Five Ohio State players participated in the Senior Bowl -- WR K.J. Hill, WR Austin Mack, LB Malik Harrison, DT DaVon Hamilton and OG Jonah Jackson. Playing in the game doesn't guarantee they'll all be selected in April, but it certainly ups the odds. Last year, 93 of the participating players were drafted. All five play positions that certainly can't be ignored by the Browns in the coming months. Harrison, in particular, could be a very interesting prospect for a Browns team that has a looming decision on Joe Schobert and was a little thin at the position even with him on the roster last year. Harrison is ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the sixth-best inside linebacker in this year's draft class, making him a likely Day 2 selection. Harrison made an exceptional interception in the final day of Senior Bowl practices and caught the attention of ESPN draft guru Todd McShay, who labeled him as the player who intrigued him and would require more film study.

There are a few others to monitor, as Ohio State could very well produce more than 10 selections by the time the draft is complete. The Browns appear to have plenty of depth at running back, but J.K. Dobbins looks to be a special talent who will warrant attention in the late first round or early second. You can never have enough cornerbacks, so a player such as Damon Arnette could be of interest on Day 2 as well. Jordan Fuller, a three-year starter and captain at Ohio State, also could be a nice depth addition at safety on Day 2/3.

If Isaiah Simmons and Andrew Thomas are both off the board, what are your thoughts on Grant Delpit from LSU? -- Robert M., Columbus

First things first, if the Browns are looking for a tackle with the No. 10 pick and Thomas isn't available, there are still a few other good options in Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton. But that's a different discussion for a different day.