Browns Mailbag

Presented by

Browns Mailbag: Which Buckeyes could make sense for Browns in 2020 NFL Draft?

Jan 31, 2020 at 09:36 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're wrapping up the first month of the year with four of your questions on this fifth Friday of January.

Who makes sense to sign in free agency to help fill the safety and tackle void? Consider the age of player and money it would take to sign the free agent. -- Joe B., Cuyahoga Falls

Let's start with tackle, where it's always tough sledding in free agency. This can apply to a lot of the positions on the football field, but it's even stronger when discussing quarterbacks, tackles and pass rushers. The best ones rarely, if ever, hit the market, and the ones who do come at a premium cost.

If the Browns are looking for a short-term fix, a handful of veterans could hit the market. That group includes Green Bay's Bryan Bulaga, Indianapolis' Anthony Castonzo and Jason Peters of the Eagles. Tennessee's Jack Conklin would be a free agent if the 2020 league year started today, but the Titans still have two months to bring him back, and he's expressed an interest to do just that. Another young name to monitor is D.J. Humphries, a former first-round pick who struggled in his time with the Cardinals but showed improvement this past season.

As for safeties, there are a handful of young, rising players who could see big paydays. Minnesota's Anthony Harris is ranked by many as one of the top potential free agents. The former undrafted free agent tied for the league lead in interceptions, and the Vikings might have a tough time bringing him back. The same goes for Denver's Justin Simmons. He's 26 and coming off his third consecutive year as an every-game starter. He played well enough this past season to merit some questions about potentially playing on the franchise tag in 2020. 

Some safeties who are relatively young and could come a little cheaper than those two include Jimmie Ward (49ers), HaHa Clinton-Dix (Bears) and Adrian Phillips (Chargers). The Browns, of course, have a safety of their own set to hit free agency in Damarious Randall. They'll have the next two months to strike a deal with him before he hits the market.

How much cap space is available this upcoming free agency and how much do you expect the Browns to use with upcoming contracts looming? -- Tip Q., Akron

I don't have an answer to the second part of that question because that's likely still being determined. And, well, sometimes it's out of your hands and in those of prospective free agents, who always have multiple offers. You can be sure the Browns will look at this next cycle with not just the 2020 season in mind, but the many seasons after that because of the aforementioned looming extensions you mentioned.

According to Spotrac.com, the Browns have a little more than $50 million in expected cap space for 2020, a figure that ranks 15th in the league. That total, of course, can change in the coming months, but that's where it stands now.

Photos: 10 Players to Watch at the Senior Bowl

10 Players to Watch at the Senior Bowl

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) signals to teammates before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, in Gainesville, Fla. Davidson was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
1 / 40

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) signals to teammates before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, in Gainesville, Fla. Davidson was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) lines up against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 40

Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) lines up against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (3) celebrates in the student section as the fans rush the field following a 48-45 win over Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 40

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (3) celebrates in the student section as the fans rush the field following a 48-45 win over Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) celebrates a stop against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 40

Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) celebrates a stop against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California safety Ashtyn Davis (27) defends against Utah in the second half in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 / 40

California safety Ashtyn Davis (27) defends against Utah in the second half in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California safety Ashtyn Davis adjusts his helmet during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
6 / 40

California safety Ashtyn Davis adjusts his helmet during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin, left, breaks a tackle by California safety Ashtyn Davis before heading in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
7 / 40

UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin, left, breaks a tackle by California safety Ashtyn Davis before heading in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California safety Ashtyn Davis (27) tackles Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. California won 28-20. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
8 / 40

California safety Ashtyn Davis (27) tackles Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. California won 28-20. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson plays against Nebraska in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 40

Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson plays against Nebraska in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 40

Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive linemen Ben Bredeson (74) and Jon Runyan (75) block Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, center, during a play in the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 40

Michigan offensive linemen Ben Bredeson (74) and Jon Runyan (75) block Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, center, during a play in the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 40

Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs in for a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 40

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs in for a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) is tackled by Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Purdue defeated Maryland 40-14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 40

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) is tackled by Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Purdue defeated Maryland 40-14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a touchdown pass over Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
15 / 40

Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a touchdown pass over Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins runs after a catch and is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Thomas Barber (41) during the first quarter against Minnesota in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
16 / 40

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins runs after a catch and is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Thomas Barber (41) during the first quarter against Minnesota in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) battles Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
17 / 40

LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) battles Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
18 / 40

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) is shown against the LSU in an NCAA football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
19 / 40

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) is shown against the LSU in an NCAA football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) goes on the attack on defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
20 / 40

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) goes on the attack on defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
21 / 40

South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tackled by South Carolina's R.J. Roderick, left, and Javon Kinlaw during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
22 / 40

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tackled by South Carolina's R.J. Roderick, left, and Javon Kinlaw during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass as he is pressured by South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
23 / 40

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass as he is pressured by South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw, center, jumps as he celebrates with his defensive teammates after stopping Missouri on a drive during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
24 / 40

South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw, center, jumps as he celebrates with his defensive teammates after stopping Missouri on a drive during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Connecticut quarterback Donovan Williams (15) passes under pressure as he gets a block from offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) on Tulane defensive end Ade Aruna (87) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
25 / 40

Connecticut quarterback Donovan Williams (15) passes under pressure as he gets a block from offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) on Tulane defensive end Ade Aruna (87) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Mary Schwalm
Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) sets up to block at the line of scrimmage in front of Central Florida defensive lineman Landon Woodson (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 40

Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) sets up to block at the line of scrimmage in front of Central Florida defensive lineman Landon Woodson (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) sets up to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
27 / 40

Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) sets up to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) runs on to the field during senior day festivities before the start of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
28 / 40

Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) runs on to the field during senior day festivities before the start of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

Stephen Dunn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) runs after a catch against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29 / 40

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) runs after a catch against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas defender Bumper Pool tackles Vanderbilt receiver Jared Pinkney in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
30 / 40

Arkansas defender Bumper Pool tackles Vanderbilt receiver Jared Pinkney in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2018 the Associated Press, All Rights Reserved
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
31 / 40

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ahead of Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson (96) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
32 / 40

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ahead of Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson (96) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Cougars offensive lineman Josh Jones (74) and wide receiver Ellis Jefferson (21) celebrate Jefferson's touchdown against SMU in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
33 / 40

Houston Cougars offensive lineman Josh Jones (74) and wide receiver Ellis Jefferson (21) celebrate Jefferson's touchdown against SMU in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Michael Wyke 2017 918-282-3233 www.michaelwyke.com
Houston tight end Tyler McCloskey (45) is congratulated by Josh Jones (74) after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in the second half of Houston's 33-23 victory in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
34 / 40

Houston tight end Tyler McCloskey (45) is congratulated by Josh Jones (74) after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in the second half of Houston's 33-23 victory in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges
Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones (74) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
35 / 40

Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones (74) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Houston's Josh Jones, left, smiles during practice Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. Houston is scheduled to play San Diego State Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. (AP Photo/John Locher)
36 / 40

Houston's Josh Jones, left, smiles during practice Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. Houston is scheduled to play San Diego State Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin's Zack Baun gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan in Madison, Wis. Coach Paul Chryst challenged Baun to step up as a leader this season and elevate his play. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
37 / 40

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin's Zack Baun gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan in Madison, Wis. Coach Paul Chryst challenged Baun to step up as a leader this season and elevate his play. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws the ball as Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, right, pressures during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
38 / 40

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws the ball as Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, right, pressures during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, left, and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
39 / 40

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, left, and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) returns an interception for a touchdown against Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 38-0. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
40 / 40

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) returns an interception for a touchdown against Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 38-0. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Being from Ohio, I think many Browns fans like to see Cleveland draft former Buckeyes. Who do you see being drafted from the Buckeyes? What round? And why? I have Malik Harrison in mind in the middle rounds and Hill or Victor in the late rounds. -- Brent H., Columbus

Let's get the bad news out of the way first. Barring a trade, the Browns likely won't have a shot at talented Buckeyes pass rusher Chase Young or lockdown cornerback Jeff Okudah. Young has been listed as the No. 2 pick in basically every mock draft since the end of the season while Okudah is considered a consensus top-five selection. Still, there will be plenty more opportunities to add a Buckeye or two to the roster in the following rounds.

Five Ohio State players participated in the Senior Bowl -- WR K.J. Hill, WR Austin Mack, LB Malik Harrison, DT DaVon Hamilton and OG Jonah Jackson. Playing in the game doesn't guarantee they'll all be selected in April, but it certainly ups the odds. Last year, 93 of the participating players were drafted. All five play positions that certainly can't be ignored by the Browns in the coming months. Harrison, in particular, could be a very interesting prospect for a Browns team that has a looming decision on Joe Schobert and was a little thin at the position even with him on the roster last year. Harrison is ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the sixth-best inside linebacker in this year's draft class, making him a likely Day 2 selection. Harrison made an exceptional interception in the final day of Senior Bowl practices and caught the attention of ESPN draft guru Todd McShay, who labeled him as the player who intrigued him and would require more film study.

There are a few others to monitor, as Ohio State could very well produce more than 10 selections by the time the draft is complete. The Browns appear to have plenty of depth at running back, but J.K. Dobbins looks to be a special talent who will warrant attention in the late first round or early second. You can never have enough cornerbacks, so a player such as Damon Arnette could be of interest on Day 2 as well. Jordan Fuller, a three-year starter and captain at Ohio State, also could be a nice depth addition at safety on Day 2/3.

If Isaiah Simmons and Andrew Thomas are both off the board, what are your thoughts on Grant Delpit from LSU? -- Robert M., Columbus

First things first, if the Browns are looking for a tackle with the No. 10 pick and Thomas isn't available, there are still a few other good options in Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton. But that's a different discussion for a different day.

It's hard to go wrong with a defensive back from LSU, and Delpit won the Thorpe Award this past season. He's either the No. 1 or No. 2 safety in most rankings and is projected by some to be picked before the Browns are even on the clock with the No. 10 selection. The two-time All-American was probably better in 2018 than he was in 2019, but the dropoff in performance can be attributed to an ankle injury he had throughout the season. Delpit can be a big-time playmaker in the back end of a defense, and the Browns could be in the market for more talent and depth at the safety position. Whether or not they attack it in the first round remains to be seen. That'd likely be the only chance Cleveland has at nabbing Delpit.

Related Content

news

Browns Mailbag: Which players have shined with extended opportunities?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How can Browns D dial up another strong performance vs. Ravens?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How will D'Ernest Johnson be utilized down the home stretch?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking about the CBs, RBs and WRs

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking wide receivers, Chubb-Hunt, and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What milestones are within Myles Garrett's reach?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Where can the Browns make the biggest strides in the 2nd half of the season?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Which position groups have shown off their depth most?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How can David Njoku, Browns offense build off his big game?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How much have the Browns improved against tight ends?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What's next for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah after big Week 3 performance?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Will Demetric Felton's role grow after breakout performance?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Advertising