Browns Mailbag: Who's the QB when both Cody Kessler, Josh McCown are healthy?

](http://www.vividseats.com/nfl/cleveland-browns-official-fan-packages.html?wsuser=699&wsvar=MAILBAG)

Why won't the Browns give Terrelle Pryor more snaps at QB? -- Houston J., Cleveland

Pryor is a great, change-of-pace option for the Browns at quarterback, a position he played throughout his entire life up until last year. He looks comfortable throwing passes and has been tough to stop on read-option. When Cody Kessler went down with an injury Sunday, Browns coach Hue Jackson went first to Pryor because the team had practiced a set of plays with him at quarterback. Shortly thereafter, Charlie Whitehurst took over, and Pryor resumed his role as the team's top receiver.

The last part of that last sentence in the previous paragraph is the top reason why Pryor is not anywhere near the permanent answer at quarterback amid all of these injuries. Pryor has been the top target in Cleveland's offense since Week 3, the first game without rookie Corey Coleman, and has owned the role as the Browns' No. 1 wide receiver. In the last three games, Pryor has 18 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. The rest of Cleveland's wide receivers have combined for 179 yards during that stretch. The Browns need him right where he's at, a spot at which he's thrived since the start of training camp.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Hogan? He was among the other big names in the draft. -- Alek W., Kent, Washington

Hogan has kind of flown under the radar up until this week as a member of Cleveland's practice squad. The former Stanford quarterback has plenty of familiarity with what the Browns are trying to accomplish on offense because of his ties to Pep Hamilton, Cleveland's associate head coach - offense, who had a similar position at Stanford. Hogan said he's made strides week by week with the Browns and is putting extra time in the playbook in case he's needed against the Titans.

"My job if I get in there is to be efficient, protect the football, get first downs, convert on third down, and lead the offense in the red zone," Hogan said Wednesday. "I'm just worrying about those things, I am not really worrying about what everyone else has done."

Since this seems to be a "rebuilding year," is Cody Kessler likely to stay as quarterback even when Josh McCown is ready to return? -- Shawn B., Mileses, New York

That's a hypothetical the Browns will address when the situation fully presents itself. Jackson said Wednesday that Kessler is the team's starter "until I feel otherwise." Both quarterbacks have said they'd take the hypothetical in stride whenever it arrived.

"My plan is the same as it has always been – just continue to prepare," Kessler said. "That is obviously Coach Jackson's decision. He makes the call on all of those, but I'm going to continue to keep the same process and continue to prepare like I have the last few weeks."

Why the falloff in production from Gary Barnidge? I envisioned that he would be Hue's Eifert clone, but it doesn't seem to be so. Any info? -- Charlie C., Sheridan, Wyoming

After a slow start from the receiving end, Barnidge has picked it up in recent weeks. He has at least five receptions per game since Week 3 and he posted a season-high 76 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Patriots. Barnidge has been on the field for nearly every snap this season, as the Browns have incorporated at least one tight end on most of its offensive plays.

What is the latest on Corey Coleman, when can we expect him back? -- Ted P., Minnesota

Coleman suffered his hand injury three weeks and a day ago on the practice field. His initial timetable was four-six weeks, and nothing appears to be slowing down that trajectory. Jackson said Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver was due for a follow-up later this week or early next week.