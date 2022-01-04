Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
LB Elijah Lee
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
RB D'Ernest Johnson
Waived (1):
QB Kyle Lauletta
Waived from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
T Alex Taylor
Signed to practice squad (1):
TE Nick Guggemos
Restored to practice squad from practice squad/COVID-19 (2):
QB Nick Mullens
S Tedric Thompson
Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
S Jovante Moffatt
Guggemos (6-5, 231) is a rookie from the University of St. Thomas. Originally signed an undrafted free agent signed by Seattle, Guggemos spent most of training camp with Washington and spent Week 15 on the Browns' practice squad. Guggemos is a native of Eden Prairie, Minn. and will wear No. 48.