Transactions

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Elijah Lee from reserve/COVID-19 and placed RB D'Ernest Johnson on reserve/COVID-19

Jan 04, 2022 at 04:13 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
LB Elijah Lee

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
RB D'Ernest Johnson

Waived (1):
QB Kyle Lauletta

Waived from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
T Alex Taylor

Signed to practice squad (1):
TE Nick Guggemos

Restored to practice squad from practice squad/COVID-19 (2):
QB Nick Mullens

S Tedric Thompson

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
S Jovante Moffatt

Guggemos (6-5, 231) is a rookie from the University of St. Thomas. Originally signed an undrafted free agent signed by Seattle, Guggemos spent most of training camp with Washington and spent Week 15 on the Browns' practice squad. Guggemos is a native of Eden Prairie, Minn. and will wear No. 48.

