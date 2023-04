The Browns are mourning the passing of former defensive end Chris Smith, who died Monday at the age of 31.

Smith spent eight years in the NFL and played 25 games for the Browns from 2018-19. A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, who attended Arkansas, he was drafted by the Jaguars in 2014 and also played for the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. He signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in March.