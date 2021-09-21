Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (pronounced if-AH-dee oh-DEN-uh-bo) from the team's practice squad and placed WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve.*

Odenigbo (6-3, 258) spent the first two weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. He was originally a 2017 seventh-round (220th overall) pick by the Minnesota Vikings from Northwestern. Has logged 15 starts (all in 2020) in 32 regular season games and produced 59 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over four-year career. Odenigbo also had stints with the Cleveland Browns (inactive first three games in 2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before playing the last two seasons on the Vikings' active roster (2019-20) and spending the 2021 offseason with the New York Giants. Odenigbo is a native of Centerville, Ohio.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, sustained a knee injury on the second offensive play of the game against Houston. He finished the game with one reception for nine yards, snapping his streak of 111 games in a row with at least two receptions, the fourth longest streak in NFL history. This season, Landry has caught six passes for 80 yards and two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.