Browns rally past Colts with late-game TD from Kareem Hunt

Key Moments:

From the jump on the third play of the game, RB Jerome Ford broke lose through the Colts defense and ran for a 69-yard touchdown to put the Browns on the board, 7-0. Ford tied his career-long with that touchdown run.

Then, in the second quarter, Hunt ran up the middle for 2 yards and punched the ball in for a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 after an extra point. After the Browns recovered a fumble, Hunt had a carry for 11 yards to get the Browns another first down. He then had two more carries before his touchdown run. Hunt then sealed the win with his 1-yard touchdown in the final 25 seconds to put the Browns up one point.

The Browns defense also had a number of key moments in the first half of the game. In the second quarter, as K Matt Gay lined up for a 60-yard field goal attempt, DE Myles Garrett jumped over the Colts' center and blocked the kick. CB Denzel Ward recovered the ball for 19 yards to set the Browns up with the short field.

In the final 2 minutes of the first half, Garrett blew past two Colts blockers and knocked the ball out from QB Gardner Minshew for the strip sack, and LB Tony Fields II recovered the fumble in the end zone for the touchdown.