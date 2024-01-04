How the Browns receiving corps overcame "growing pains" throughout the season

After a slow start to the season, the Browns receiving group finished the regular season strong and tapped into their potential. With four different starting quarterbacks this season, the receiving corps struggled to find momentum. However, the group has flourished now that QB Joe Flacco is under center.

The receiving corps had a tough time during the initial 12 weeks of the season. After their Week 12 matchup against the Rams, they have only gained 2,218 receiving yards this season, ranking 27th in the league. Additionally, they only had 24 plays over 20 yards, tied for 27th in the league.

The Browns offense at the time only scored seven passing touchdowns, which ranked 30th in the league. They also had 21 dropped passes coming from three players in 11 games, according to Fox Sports.

"Growing pains," WR David Bell said. "We all go through trials and tribulations, and that was a pivotal point for us to reach the success we are at now. Us just constantly working, even if we don't get the outcome on Sundays. Our preparation at practice, going out there, and doing the best of our abilities will prevail. Last four to five weeks we have been balling just in time for the playoffs."

Things started to turn around for the Browns pass catchers in Week 13 against the Rams. Even though the Browns lost, the passing game was one of its best games of the season. Nine different players caught a pass, and the passing game finished with 254 yards. They also scored two receiving touchdowns, which they did only twice through 12 weeks.

The Browns went on a four-game winning streak for the next four weeks, and the passing game has flourished. They had four straight games with over 300 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

During that stretch, TE David Njoku has played the best football of his career. Since Week 14, Njoku has recorded 373 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Before that, he had 509 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The four-game stretch helped him earn his first Pro Bowl nod of his career.