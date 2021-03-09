Transactions

Presented by

Browns release DE Adrian Clayborn

The veteran D-lineman registered 3.5 sacks in 2020

Mar 09, 2021 at 01:46 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
030921_clayborn

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of DE Adrian Clayborn. 

Clayborn appeared in 15 games with two starts in 2020, compiling 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Related Content

news

Browns place tender on 2 exclusive rights free agents

TE Stephen Carlson, DE Porter Gustin were key contributors throughout the 2020 season
news

Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer

Cleveland adds another player to the reserve/futures list
news

Browns sign RB John Kelly

Cleveland adds another player to reserve/futures list
news

Browns sign 14 players

Cleveland makes roster moves after the conclusion of its 2020 season
news

Browns elevate 2 players from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before Sunday's game in Kansas City
news

Browns activate G Joel Bitonio

Cleveland's Pro Bowl O-lineman is back with the team
news

Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge

Cleveland gets back another key playmaker
news

Browns activate CBs Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson

Cleveland gets back 2 key players from the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns place 2 on injured reserve, make other roster moves

Cleveland CB Robert Jackson and G Michael Dunn suffered injuries Sunday vs. Pittsburgh
news

Browns activate 3 players, make other roster moves

Cleveland makes a slew of moves before Sunday's Wild Card
news

Browns activate LB B.J. Goodson, make other roster moves

Cleveland signs OL Anthony Fabiano to active roster
Advertising