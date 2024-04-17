 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Browns return the white facemask beginning with the 2024 season

Cleveland wore the white facemasks from 1975-95 and 1999-2005

Apr 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_WHITE_FACEMASK_ARTICLE_2560x1440

The Browns are bringing back of piece of their storied history with the 2024 season, as the helmets will once again feature the white facemask.

"We are excited to honor our storied history through the return of the white facemask," Cleveland Browns Partner JW Johnson said. "As we continue to write the next chapter of Browns' history, we reflect on different eras, such as the Kardiac Kids and the return of the franchise, that led us to this place in time."

From 1975-1995, and again from 1999-2005, the Browns' helmets featured white facemasks. They were associated with the Kardiac Kids and the AFC Championship era of the Browns.

The team had success in the first stint with the white facemask from 1975 until 1995. In 1979 and 1980, quarterback Brian Sipe led the Browns to a series of last-minute wins, engineering the nickname of Kardiac Kids.

Then when Bernie Kosar was drafted in 1985, the Browns went on a successful stretch in the late '80s. Cleveland had eight playoff appearances during that period, as Kosar led the team to three AFC Championships in the late 1980s. It is also tied to the Browns return as an expansion franchise in 1999, making a playoff appearance in 2002.

In each of those seasons, the Browns' primary logo featured the orange helmet with the white facemask. The Browns featured the white facemasks twice in the last two seasons, once in the 2022 season in Week 15 against the Ravens, and in Week 11 against the Steelers in the 2023 season. Now, the logo will once again reflect the helmets worn on gameday.

"We heard our loyal fans and are thrilled to see the white facemask featured on the Browns' helmets beginning with the 2024 season and beyond as we continue to write the history of our franchise," Johnson said.

Photos: White Facemask Details

Riddell designed the Cleveland Browns primary helmets for the 2024 season that features the white facemask. Take a look behind the scenes at the process of designing and building the helmets.

detail
1 / 25
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
2 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
3 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
4 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
5 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
6 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
7 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
8 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
9 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
10 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
11 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
12 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

©Steve Woltmann/@2024 Steve Woltmann
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
13 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
14 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
15 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
16 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

©Steve Woltmann/@2024 Steve Woltmann
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
17 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
18 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
19 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
20 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

©Steve Woltmann/@2024 Steve Woltmann
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
21 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
22 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

©Steve Woltmann/@2024 Steve Woltmann
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
23 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.
24 / 25

White Facemask Creation BTS at Riddell Production Plant.

Steve Woltmann/©2022 Steve Woltmann - All Rights Reserved
White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.
25 / 25

White Facemask Reveal Photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 1, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Enter for a chance to win a signed white facemask helmet 

Deadline to enter is May 29
news

Rashard Higgins and Christian Kirksey reflect on NFL careers as they retire as Browns

Higgins and Kirksey signed one-day contracts with Cleveland to retire after both played six seasons with the Browns
news

News & Notes: HC Kevin Stefanski discusses Nick Chubb's progress, offseason program and more

Players returned to Berea for the beginning of the offseason program
news

Deshaun Watson focused on load management as he progresses from shoulder injury

Watson returned for Phase One of the Browns' offseason program
Advertising