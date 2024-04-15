Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for start of offseason program

The Browns are back in the building at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time since January, marking the start of the voluntary nine-week offseason workout program. It's the first step for players as they begin their preparation and ramp up for the 2024 regular season.

There are three phases to the offseason program. Phase one is the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

Then, Phase Two is a three-week period where on-field workouts are allowed but limited to individual or group instruction and drills. It can also include "perfect play drills," and drills and plays where offensive players line up across from offensive players, and defensive players line up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. defense drills are permitted. This stage also includes rookie minicamp, which runs May 10-12 following the NFL Draft.