Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for start of offseason program

Players are back in Berea as the first phase of the program kicks off nine weeks of meetings and workouts

Apr 15, 2024 at 03:47 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns are back in the building at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time since January, marking the start of the voluntary nine-week offseason workout program. It's the first step for players as they begin their preparation and ramp up for the 2024 regular season.

There are three phases to the offseason program. Phase one is the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

Then, Phase Two is a three-week period where on-field workouts are allowed but limited to individual or group instruction and drills. It can also include "perfect play drills," and drills and plays where offensive players line up across from offensive players, and defensive players line up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. defense drills are permitted. This stage also includes rookie minicamp, which runs May 10-12 following the NFL Draft.

Phase Three is the next four weeks where teams are allowed to conduct 10 days of organized team activities, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The browns OTA offseason workout dates are May 21-23, May 28-30 and June 3-6. This phase will end with a mandatory veteran minicamp that runs from June 11-13.

Photos: Players Report for Day 1 of Phase 1 Workouts

Check out photos as the veterans report for the start of offseason workouts

1 / 24
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 3, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Caleb Johnson arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Safety DÕAnthony Bell (37) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (11)arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Tyler Huntley arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13)arrives for the start of offseason workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
