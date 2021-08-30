Browns see action from starters, hang on late for win vs. Falcons

Once the starters departed in the second quarter, the Browns' depth still managed to keep the Falcons off the scoreboard. One of their biggest stops occurred midway through the third quarter, when QB Josh Rosen brought the Falcons down to the Browns' 10-yard line. The Browns then sacked Rosen and forced three incompletions to hand Atlanta an empty red-zone trip.

The next two drives featured two interceptions from Kyle Lauletta, who relieved Keenum in the second half. One was fumbled by Falcons LB Kobe Jones and recovered by the Browns after tremendous hustle by Jordan Franks, who forced the fumble when Jones was in a full sprint to the opposite end zone, and OL Colby Gossett, who recovered the ball.

The Falcons, however, recorded another interception three plays later, but they fumbled the ball again on the INT return. This time, they recovered it themselves and scored a touchdown seven plays later. Rosen connected with receiver Juwan Green for the score, which cut the Browns' lead to 13-9.

Chase McLaughlin, the lone kicker on the Browns roster after the team released Cody Parkey earlier in the week, helped pad Cleveland's lead with field goals from 32 and 28 yards. McLaughlin also attempted a 57-yarder in the first half but missed after the ball hit the crossbar. Green led the defense with six tackles and recorded one pass breakup.

The Browns sealed the 19-10 result late in the fourth quarter when Lauletta hit WR Damion Davis for a 22-yard touchdown. The catch from Davis solidified himself as one of the top players of preseason — he finished the three games with 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Multiple players from the Browns' defensive line helped stall multiple Falcons' drives. DE Cameron Malveaux registered a team-leading two sacks, while DTs Sheldon Day and Malik McDowell were each credited with a half-sack.

After suffering multiple injuries in each of their first two preseason games, the Browns departed Atlanta with just one injury: OL Drew Forbes sustained a knee injury and did not return.