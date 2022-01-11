Browns sign 3 to reserve/futures contracts

The Cleveland Browns have signed the following players to reserve/futures contracts. Each player spent time with the club in 2021.
Signed to reserve/futures contract (3):
K Chris Blewitt
LB Willie Harvey Jr.
T Elijah Nkansah
