Browns sign DE Chris Odom, place DE Stephen Weatherly on injured reserve

The Browns made the following roster moves:
- Signed DE Chris Odom
- Odom is a 6-4, 255 pound second-year player out of Arkansas State. Originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he appeared in games with the Packers (2017) and Commanders (2019) before playing for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in 2021 and the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022. He was named the USFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12.5 sacks. In 12 career NFL games, he has recorded 16 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Odom hails from Arlington, Tx. and will wear No. 61.
- Placed DE Stephen Weatherly (knee) on injured reserve