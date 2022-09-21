Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad.
Kunaszyk (pronounced kuh-NAW-shick) is in his fourth NFL season out of California. Originally signed by the Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent his rookie campaign with the Panthers before spending the past two seasons (2020-21) with Washington. Kunaszyk has appeared in 28 career games, including both games with the Browns this season. He will wear No. 51.
Rochell (pronounced ROW-shell) is in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2017, Rochell has spent time with the Chargers (2017-20), Colts (2021) and Browns (2022). He has appeared in 64 career games with nine starts and recorded 86 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception. Rochell appeared as a reserve in the club's season opener. He will wear No. 98.