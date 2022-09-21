Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kunaszyk (pronounced kuh-NAW-shick) is in his fourth NFL season out of California. Originally signed by the Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent his rookie campaign with the Panthers before spending the past two seasons (2020-21) with Washington. Kunaszyk has appeared in 28 career games, including both games with the Browns this season. He will wear No. 51.