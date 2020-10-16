Transactions

Browns sign QB Kyle Lauletta to practice squad

Cleveland adds a QB to the practice squad after departure of Garrett Gilbert

Oct 16, 2020
The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Kyle Lauletta to their practice squad.

Lauletta, 6-3, 222 pounds, is a second-year player out of the University of Richmond. He was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and has appeared in two career games. Lauletta spent the 2019 season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad and began this season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad, before being released in September. Lauletta played in 40 games for Richmond and completed 758 of 1,194 passes (63.5%) for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns. He is a native of Exton, Pa.

Advertising