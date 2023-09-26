Browns sign TE Devin Asiasi and RB Deon Jackson to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Devin Asiasi and RB Deon Jackson to the practice squad on Tuesday. They also released DT Trysten Hill and RB Hassan Hall from the practice squad.

Asiai (6-3, 260) is in his fourth season out of UCLA. Originally a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2020, Asiai has appeared in 22 games with three starts between the Patriots (2020-21) and the Bengals (2022-23).

Jackson (5-11, 216) is officially in his third season out of Duke. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Jackson has appeared in 27 career games with three starts for the Colts. In 2022, he recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown through 16 games. This season, he appeared in two games with one start and recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions.