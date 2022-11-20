Browns squander too many opportunities, fall to Bills in Detroit

DETROIT — The Browns dropped their second straight game, 31-23, on Sunday against the Bills at Ford Field — a game that was relocated to Detroit due to a snowstorm that dropped feet of snow in Buffalo.

The Browns had several chances to pull away with a big lead in the first half but entered halftime down 13-10. With a 7-3 lead, QB Jacoby Brissett threw two accurate passes to Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown on consecutive plays during a drive that moved into the red zone in the second quarter, but both passes were dropped. The Browns had to settle for a field goal.

On the next offensive drive, the Browns were once again on the move at midfield, but Brissett mishandled a snap from Hjalte Froholdt, who replaced Ethan Pocic at center after he departed with a knee injury. The Bills recovered the fumble and kicked a field goal on the next drive.

The Bills took the lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 18 seconds left in the half. The pass to Diggs was his first target of the game, and the Bills never gave up their lead.

Not much improved for the Browns in the second half, as Buffalo capitalized on a turnover-on-downs on Cleveland's first drive of the half with another touchdown to go up 22-10. The Browns drove down the field far enough for a 34-yard field goal attempt by Cade York on the next drive, but the kick was blocked — a play that highlighted the plethora of errors that cost the Browns in key moments.