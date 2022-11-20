Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns squander too many opportunities, fall to Bills in Detroit

Cleveland suffered from too many self-inflicted mistakes and poor play in the red zone in a loss to Buffalo

Nov 20, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

112022_GameStory

DETROIT — The Browns dropped their second straight game, 31-23, on Sunday against the Bills at Ford Field — a game that was relocated to Detroit due to a snowstorm that dropped feet of snow in Buffalo.

The Browns had several chances to pull away with a big lead in the first half but entered halftime down 13-10. With a 7-3 lead, QB Jacoby Brissett threw two accurate passes to Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown on consecutive plays during a drive that moved into the red zone in the second quarter, but both passes were dropped. The Browns had to settle for a field goal.

On the next offensive drive, the Browns were once again on the move at midfield, but Brissett mishandled a snap from Hjalte Froholdt, who replaced Ethan Pocic at center after he departed with a knee injury. The Bills recovered the fumble and kicked a field goal on the next drive.

The Bills took the lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 18 seconds left in the half. The pass to Diggs was his first target of the game, and the Bills never gave up their lead.

Not much improved for the Browns in the second half, as Buffalo capitalized on a turnover-on-downs on Cleveland's first drive of the half with another touchdown to go up 22-10. The Browns drove down the field far enough for a 34-yard field goal attempt by Cade York on the next drive, but the kick was blocked — a play that highlighted the plethora of errors that cost the Browns in key moments.

The Browns scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to draw within one possession — Cooper caught his second touchdown of the game, and Donovan Peoples-Jones caught his first touchdown of the season — but the Bills got the ball back with 17 seconds left and ended the game on kneel downs.

Moment that mattered most: After the Browns turned the ball over on fourth down on their first drive of the third quarter, Buffalo marched into the red zone and found a touchdown with a 5-yard run from RB Devin Singletary. The score put the Bills up 22-10, a deficit that wasn't too large but felt difficult to overcome after the Browns went nearly 50 minutes without their next touchdown.

Player of the game: Brissett. The loss certainly wasn't his fault as he went 28-for-41 with 324 yards and three touchdowns. Brissett played a mostly clean game and gave the Browns plenty of chances to score, but the Browns squandered too many of them.

Stat of the game: 1. The Browns entered the red zone three times but scored a touchdown on just one of the chances. The other two drives resulted in a field goal — after the two dropped passes from Bryant and Brown — and a blocked field goal.

The game was decided when: With 2 minutes left, Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit his sixth field goal of the game from 38 yards to extend the Bills' lead to 15 points, which eliminated the chance of a Browns comeback if they couldn't recover an onside kick. They attempted one after Peoples-Jones' touchdown with 17 seconds left but didn't recover.

What's next?: The Browns will be back at home for the first time since October when they host the Buccaneers next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium for Week 12. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Photos: Week 11 - Browns at Bills Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bills in Detroit in Week 11

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
1 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
2 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
3 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
4 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
5 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
6 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
7 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
8 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
9 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
10 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
11 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
12 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
13 / 75

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
14 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
15 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
16 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
17 / 75

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
18 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
19 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
20 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
21 / 75

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
22 / 75

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
23 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
24 / 75

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
25 / 75

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
26 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
27 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
28 / 75

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
29 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
30 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
31 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
32 / 75

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
33 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
34 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
35 / 75

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
36 / 75

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
37 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
38 / 75

The special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
39 / 75

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
40 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
41 / 75

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
42 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
43 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
44 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
45 / 75

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
46 / 75

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
47 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
48 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
49 / 75

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
50 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
51 / 75

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
52 / 75

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
53 / 75

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
54 / 75

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
55 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
56 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
57 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
58 / 75

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
59 / 75

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
60 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
61 / 75

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
62 / 75

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
63 / 75

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
64 / 75

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
65 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
66 / 75

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
67 / 75

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
68 / 75

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
69 / 75

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
70 / 75

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
71 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
72 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
73 / 75

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
74 / 75

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.
75 / 75

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns struggle to contain Dolphins offense in road loss

The Browns fell to 3-6 with another loss against an AFC opponent

news

Browns deliver beatdown on Bengals, snap losing streak

The Browns stacked together their most complete game of the season to pick up a crucial divisional win on a primetime stage

news

Browns drop 4th-straight game in loss to Ravens

The Browns fell short of a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter

news

Browns drop 3rd straight game in loss to Patriots

The Browns now have a 3-game losing streak for just the second time under head coach Kevin Stefanski

news

Browns run out of gas in 4th quarter in loss to Chargers

The Browns had two opportunities to reclaim the lead against the Chargers in the fourth quarter but squandered both of them

news

Late-game struggles doom Browns in loss to Falcons

The Browns are now 2-2 after a difficult loss on the road

news

Browns stomp Steelers in 2nd half to seal Week 3 win

A huge 4th-quarter touchdown and several late-game stops by the defense carried the Browns to their 2nd win of the season — and moved them into 1st place in the AFC North

news

Browns suffer 31-30 loss after late rally from Jets

Cleveland lost a 30-17 lead in the final two minutes

news

Cade York's 58-yard field goal gives Browns' unforgettable season-opening win

The rookie fourth-rounder kicker delivered the game-winning play to give the Browns their first Week 1 win since 2004.

news

Browns' late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears

The Browns scored 20 unanswered points to end the game

news

Browns open preseason with 24-13 win in Jacksonville

Led by big plays from RB Jerome Ford and CB M.J. Emerson Jr., the Browns started the preseason with a win against the Jaguars

Advertising