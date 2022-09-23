Postgame Recap

Browns stomp Steelers in 2nd half to seal Week 3 win

A huge 4th-quarter touchdown and several late-game stops by the defense carried the Browns to their 2nd win of the season — and moved them into 1st place in the AFC North

Sep 22, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns picked up a huge 29-17 win on Thursday night against the Steelers in Week 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With some big runs by RB Nick Chubb and timely throws by QB Jacoby Brissett, the Browns edged ahead of the Steelers in the second half and built a steady lead in the fourth quarter. The defense stepped up, too, shutting the Steelers down for three points in the second after a shaky first half where they allowed two touchdowns. They halted Pittsburgh to three consecutive three-and-out drives at one point in the second half and strung together two late-game stops to lock down the victory.

The win was much needed for the Browns after a tough Week 2 loss four days earlier against the Jets.

Now, they're 2-1 and sit in first place in the AFC North.

Moment of the game: With just under 10 minutes left, RB Nick Chubb used some big blocks by G Joel Bitonio and backup G Hjalte Froholdt, who lined up as a fullback on the play, to bust through the Steelers defense for a 1-yard touchdown. The score put the Browns up 23-14, giving them a healthy lead that the defense protected — and thus redeemed themselves from a rough fourth-quarter performance in Week 2.

Player of the game: Brissett, who deserves plenty of praise for what he's done for the offense the last two weeks now. After passing for 229 yards and helping the Browns generate 30 points in Week 2, he completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Steelers. Brissett has done a marvelous job of keeping the offense in control and delivering the ball to Cleveland's top playmakers, and Thursday was his best performance yet.

Stat of the game: 190: That's how many receiving yards WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku totaled, highlighting just how well Brissett had them involved all game. They each caught touchdowns in the first half, too, and lived up to their roles as the two biggest playmakers in the pass game.

The game was decided when: After falling a yard-short of picking up a first-down that would've allowed them to finish the game in victory formation, the Browns punted and pinned the Steelers down to their 4-yard line with four seconds left. Pittsburgh attempted to lateral the ball around on their final play, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by Denzel Ward in the end zone for a touchdown with no time left.

What's next: The Browns will have a 10-day break between their next game in Week 4, when they're back on the road against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertising