Browns stun the 49ers with late comeback and hang on for the big win

Player(s) of the game:

Dustin Hopkins

The Browns offense struggled to reach the end zone after Hunt's touchdown, but Hopkins' success in the kicking game proved essential throughout the game. He made four-of-five field goal attempts. His 46-yard field goal in the third quarter gave the Browns their first lead of the game. Then his 29-yard field goal attempt with less than 2 minutes in the fourth quarter put the Browns up 19-17, and ultimately was the game-winner for the Browns.

Jerome Ford

Ford's fourth quarter play set the Browns up to win the game. With a 22-yard run to put the Browns in the red zone, it set Hopkins up for the final field goal of the game. Ford finished the day with 84 yards on 17 carries.

Kareem Hunt

Not only did Hunt score the Browns' only touchdown on the day, but he was effective in both the run and pass game in moving the ball downfield. He finished the game with 47 rushing yards on 12 carries as well as 24 receiving yards on three catches.

