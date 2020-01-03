Browns to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for head coach

Bieniemy, working under longtime head coach Andy Reid, has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. In that time, Patrick Mahomes has emerged as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, taking home MVP honors last season after becoming just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and continuing that kind of proficiency during a 2019 season in which Kansas City won a fourth straight AFC West title. In 2018, the Chiefs ranked first in the NFL in scoring offense, passing offense and yards per play. Despite injuries that sidelined Mahomes and Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a stretch of games, the Chiefs ranked fifth in scoring offense, sixth in total offense and second in yards per play this season.