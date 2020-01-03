Browns to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for head coach

On Friday afternoon, the Browns will interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the team's head coach opening.
Bieniemy, who jumped right into coaching after a nine-year playing career, is the third candidate to interview. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed Thursday.
Bieniemy, working under longtime head coach Andy Reid, has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. In that time, Patrick Mahomes has emerged as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, taking home MVP honors last season after becoming just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and continuing that kind of proficiency during a 2019 season in which Kansas City won a fourth straight AFC West title. In 2018, the Chiefs ranked first in the NFL in scoring offense, passing offense and yards per play. Despite injuries that sidelined Mahomes and Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a stretch of games, the Chiefs ranked fifth in scoring offense, sixth in total offense and second in yards per play this season.
Bieniemy took over for Matt Nagy, who is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. In his previous role, Bieniemy coached the team's running backs from 2013-17. During the first four years of that stretch, Jamaal Charles was one of the NFL's most dynamic running backs who went on to become Kansas City's all-time leading rusher.
Bieniemy began his coaching career at his alma mater, Colorado. He coached the Buffaloes' running backs for two seasons before going to UCLA, where he held the same title for three more seasons. His first NFL gig was with the Minnesota Vikings as the team's running backs coach from 2006-10. Before joining the Chiefs, Bieniemy returned to Colorado for his first offensive coordinator job, a position he held from 2011-12.
Bieniemy, a second-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, played for three different teams over nine seasons. He finished his career in Philadelphia, where he played for Reid. He ran for 1,589 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 146 passes for 1,223 yards throughout the course of his career.
Bio Blast
Eric Bieniemy - Chiefs offensive coordinator
Age: 50
Born: New Orleans
College: Colorado
NFL Experience: 21 years (nine as a player)