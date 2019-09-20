Primary Colors

Presented by

2019 Browns uniform schedule: Cleveland to wear Primary Colors 6 more times

Sep 20, 2019 at 05:31 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns have finalized their plans to wear their Primary Colors uniforms -- formerly known as Color Rush -- seven times in 2019, including once on the road.

Cleveland, which wore the uniforms in the season opener against the Titans, will sport the look five more times at home, including Sunday night's game against the Rams. The Browns recently received approval from the league to wear their Primary Colors for Week 9's matchup in Denver against the Broncos. It will mark the first time Cleveland wears the uniforms on the road.

Here's the full breakdown for the rest of the season.

Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Titans - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 2: Sept. 16 at Jets - White tops, white pants

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Rams - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Ravens - White tops, orange pants

Week 5: Oct. 7 at 49ers - White tops, white pants

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Seahawks - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 27 at Patriots - White tops, white pants

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Broncos - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Bills - Brown tops, orange pants

Week 11: Nov. 14 vs. Steelers - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Dolphins - Brown tops, orange pants

Week 13: Dec. 1 at Steelers - White tops, white pants

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Bengals - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 15: Dec. 15 at Cardinals - White tops, white pants

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Ravens - PRIMARY COLORS

Week 17: Dec. 29 at Bengals - White tops, white pants

2019-Uniform-Schedule

Related Content

news

From Color Rush to Primary Colors, Browns to regularly wear popular uniforms in 2019

Fans will get their first look Sunday against the Titans
Advertising