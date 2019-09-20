2019 Browns uniform schedule: Cleveland to wear Primary Colors 6 more times

The Browns have finalized their plans to wear their Primary Colors uniforms -- formerly known as Color Rush -- seven times in 2019, including once on the road.

Cleveland, which wore the uniforms in the season opener against the Titans, will sport the look five more times at home, including Sunday night's game against the Rams. The Browns recently received approval from the league to wear their Primary Colors for Week 9's matchup in Denver against the Broncos. It will mark the first time Cleveland wears the uniforms on the road.