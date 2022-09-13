Browns unveil 2022 field design featuring Brownie logo at midfield

After a poll that generated an overwhelming response from fans, the Browns field will feature the "running Brownie" logo at the 50-yard line, giving the Browns their first midfield logo since 2016. The end zones will be decorated with the side view orange helmet logo, the red AFC logo and white "Browns" script.

"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," said JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times — undefeated. They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."