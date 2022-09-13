Browns unveil 2022 field design featuring Brownie logo at midfield

The Browns fanbase has officially made their decision on what field design will be used at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2022.
After a poll that generated an overwhelming response from fans, the Browns field will feature the "running Brownie" logo at the 50-yard line, giving the Browns their first midfield logo since 2016. The end zones will be decorated with the side view orange helmet logo, the red AFC logo and white "Browns" script.
The design is all painted and ready for the Browns' Week 2 home opener Sunday against the Jets.
"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," said JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times — undefeated. They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."
The idea of using a midfield logo and incorporating fans in the decision-making process was a unique wrinkle Johnson and the Browns wanted to implement as they searched for ways to grow overall fan engagement with the team in 2022.
It only seemed right that a midfield logo be included in the design options — the Browns were the only team in the league previously without a midfield logo. The idea of providing Brownie as a midfield option in the designs was one way Johnson and the crew knew would drum up excitement.
"We love the helmet logo, but Brownie has been around for a long time," Johnson said. "I think people enjoy him, and we haven't really showcased him as much as we'd like to. Between myself and (Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media) Brent Rossi, we decided that we should bring him back. It's been well-received."
Starting Sunday, Browns fans everywhere will finally be able to enjoy the design from their stadium seats or from the TV broadcast.
Take a look at the Browns' new 2022 field design, featuring the Brownie logo at midfield. The design was voted by fans in a poll