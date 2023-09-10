Browns win season opener against Bengals, defense dominates

After having hiccups throughout the first half, the Browns' offense found their swagger with 1:36 left in the 2nd quarter. WR Elijah Moore electrified the building on the drive's opening play when he lined up in the backfield and rushed for 19 yards. On the fifth play, QB Deshaun Watson made a tremendous throw, threading the ball between two defenders for a 12-yard completion to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. Four plays later, Watson escaped the collapsing pocket, ran for 13 yards and scored the game's first touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Watson passed for his first touchdown of the season when he found TE Harrison Bryant for a 3-yard pass with 9:14 left in the game. Watson also used his legs a lot Sunday, rushing for 45 yards on five attempts.

RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for over 100 yards five times in his career against the Bengals, continued the tradition Sunday. He ran for 106 yards on 18 attempts and received four catches for 21 yards.

The game's first points came after Dustin Hopkins made a 42-yard FG with 14:15 in the 2nd quarter, earning a loud fan reaction. Hopkins went 3-for-3 on the day.