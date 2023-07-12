Clay Matthews Jr., Marty Schottenheimer named Senior Committee semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Matthews and Schottenheimer were among 60 semifinalists chosen by the Hall’s Senior Committee

Jul 12, 2023 at 03:17 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. and former coach Marty Schottenheimer have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the Hall's 12-man Senior Committee.

The duo was among 60 semifinalists who advanced to the next stage of the voting process. Matthews was one of 31 players who advanced to the next round of consideration, while Schottenheimer was one of 29 semifinalists selected separately from the Hall's 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee.

Matthews, who is a semifinalist for the sixth time, was considered one of the league's best linebackers and most durable players during his career. He played in 278 games — the 17th most in NFL history — and amassed 1,561 tackles over that span. Matthews was a three-time All Pro and received four Pro Bowl nods. His brother, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007 and his son, Clay III — a six-time Pro Bowler — could be in consideration when he becomes eligible in 2025.

Schottenheimer joined the Browns in 1980 and became the head coach in 1984, accruing a 44-27 record across five seasons. He boasts the third-best winning percentage (.620) of any Browns head coach who coached multiple seasons, and his 44 wins are the fourth-most in franchise history. He passed away in 2021.

