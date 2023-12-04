T Dawand Jones' journey from sliding in the draft to rising NFL player

Yet, his NFL dream was not lost. The Browns drafted Jones with the No. 111 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones arrived at Browns training camp in Greenbrier and struggled early, having to stop DE Myles Garrett and the new Browns defensive front in practices. Yet, he started making improvements in the preseason. Jones played 148 pass-blocking snaps over the course of three games and didn't allow a sack. It was the most snaps played without allowing a sack in the preseason.

With the season-ending injury to RT Jack Conklin in Week 1, Jones earned his first start in Week 2 and never looked back.

Jones has emerged as the best performer among the four rookie tackles who have played at least 500 snaps this season. He has allowed the least number of sacks and the least number of penalties. In Week 7 against the Colts, Jones let just one QB pressure through and was awarded an 82.9 run block grade, marking his highest of the season.

In Week 11 against the Steelers, Jones went head-to-head with LB T.J. Watt and got the best of him. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones went against Watt 19 times and allowed no sacks and allowed no pressures. Jones' teammates have loved his development as a player throughout the season.

"He practices so hard," C Ethan Pocic said. "I saw him grow every day. He is doing a great job and is open for criticism."

He has flourished under the guidance of OL coach Bill Callahan, who has successfully developed numerous high-quality tackles over his four-decade-long coaching career. His fellow offensive linemen have taken notice.

"Dawand has completely taken to what coach Callahan has taught him," G Michael Dunn said. "He wants to become a great player and he has been improving every week. It's impressive to see how quickly he learned and got adjusted."

OL assistant coach Scott Peters has seen Jones grow through the early weeks of his rookie season and understands how he can be successful in the NFL. Peters said that Jones has the physical attributes, but it's the repetitions that have benefited him the most in the past eight weeks of the regular season.

"He sees things better now and just getting more experience has been positive for him," Peters said. "Being consistent is the biggest issue we've been working through, and I think we've seen some positive gains there, too."