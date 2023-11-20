DE Ogbo Okoronkwo dedicated Sunday's game to his newborn son

Okoronkwo landed back in Cleveland at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Hours later, he was on the field playing an important role in the Browns defensive success against the Steelers.

As a unit, they knew Sunday's game would require a high level of physicality, as well as limiting the Steelers run game and attacking QB Kenny Pickett. They had to find ways to create takeaways against a team that was tied for second in the league in giveaways this season entering Week 11.

Okoronkwo had this matchup against Pittsburgh circled on his schedule. He wanted to help the Browns get a win over the Steelers.

"So of course, I'm gonna be there to see my son be born, but I definitely didn't want to miss the game either. So, I was happy I got to do both," he said.

In the second quarter, Okoronkwo came around the edge and beat OT Broderick Jones to sack QB Kenny Pickett for a loss of 11 yards on third down, forcing the Steelers to punt. As he stood up following the play, Okoronkwo rocked his arms back and forth like he was rocking a baby. Okoronkwo said he planned for that celebration if he had a big defensive stop or sack in the game.

Okoronkwo also had plays in the fourth quarter that played a critical role in the Browns defense getting necessary stops. With 5:03 left in the game, RB Najee Harris took a handoff on second down, but Okoronkwo tackled Harris for a loss of five yards on the play. Okoronkwo also had back-to-back plays where he got his hands in Pickett's face and Pickett had to throw the ball away.