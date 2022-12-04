Defense, special teams boost Browns to win over Texans in Deshaun Watson's debut

HOUSTON — QB Deshaun Watson made his Browns debut Sunday against the Texans, but it was the defense and special teams who stepped up most to help Cleveland to a 27-14 win at NRG Stadium.

The Browns used a punt return touchdown from WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, fumble recovery touchdown from CB Denzel Ward and pick-six from LB Tony Fields II to generate their points against Houston. Watson, who was suspended the first 11 games, completed 12-of-22 pass attempts for 131 yards with an interception in his Browns debut. He also rushed seven times for 21 yards.

Watson's rust was evident from the first quarter. His first drive resulted in a three-and-out, and the third drive ended with an interception in the end zone after the Browns managed to move down to the Texans' 11-yard line. The second drive ended on a fumble from WR Anthony Schwartz that the Texans recovered and turned into a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

That lead expanded to 5-0 when the Browns took a safety on the fourth drive of the game. The drive started at the 1-yard line after the defense made a goal-line stand on fourth down to prevent a Texans touchdown, but the Browns were unable to advance the ball and took a safety after Nick Chubb was knocked back into the end zone on second down.

Peoples-Jones helped the Browns snap their scoring slump, however, with a 76-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter. The return was the first punt return touchdown by a Browns player since 2015 and just the second punt return touchdown across the NFL this season.

The defense then chipped in on the scoreboard with a fumble return touchdown from CB Denzel Ward, his second of the season. Ward scooped a fumble from the Texans' own 1-yard line and had an easy jog into the end zone for the score, which put the Browns up 14-5 midway through the third quarter. The fumble recovery touchdown was the second from Ward this season, with his last touchdown happening in Week 3 against the Steelers. He's the first player in Browns history to return two fumbles for a touchdown in the same season.

The offense didn't generate points until the 9:36 mark in the fourth quarter when K Cade York converted on a 43-yard field-goal attempt that extended the lead to 17-8.