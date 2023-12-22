CB Denzel Ward glad to be back on the field following shoulder injury and ready for a playoff push

Having Ward back in the lineup makes every other defensive back better. The Browns gave up an average of 223.3 passing yards in the three games without Ward. In Ward's three most recent games played, they have given up an average of 165 yards.

"With Denzel, it's like, what do you not see," Newsome said. "He has (physicality), shows effort, passion, swag and a lockdown corner. There's not a corner that has been playing better than him this season. He makes all of us better."

Newsome looked up to Ward before he came into the league. He was excited to come to the Browns because Ward was his favorite player. He mentioned how Ward is a goofy and funny guy, but people wouldn't know unless he considers you family.

Yet, as he takes the field, Ward has a different demeanor. He will look to shut down any of the Texans' pass catchers like WR Nico Collins or WR Noah Brown, as he has done throughout the season.

In one of his best games this season, Ward shut down the Cardinals WR Marquise Brown, who only made five catches for 24 yards. During the game, Ward also secured his second interception of the season while guarding Brown.

The interception occurred in the second quarter when the Cardinals QB Clayton Tune attempted to connect with Brown on a slant route. Ward was in zone coverage and intercepted the pass, keeping his eyes fixed on Brown throughout the play.

Ward will try to make his third Pro Bowl this season in his sixth year in the league. This season, he has 25 tackles, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. He only has until Sunday to remind people why he's a Pro Bowler, as voting ends on Christmas Day.