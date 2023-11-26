QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ruled out against Broncos with a head injury

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down late in the third quarter after he was hit by LB Baron Browning on a fourth-and-12 play. After he was checked on the field, Thompson-Robinson walked to the tent on his own and went into the blue tent after the play.

After he left the tent, Thompson-Robinson walked back to the locker room with a towel draped over his head at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It was announced that he is being evaluated for a head injury. He was ruled out with a head injury with under four minutes left in the game.