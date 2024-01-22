DUDE Wipes sponsored Browns Backers Playoff Watch Parties across the country

The president of the Chicago Browns Backers chapter Jake Wilkoff said that they have 792 official members, and on Jan. 13, they showed up. Even with a filled-to-capacity bar for the event, there was still a line outside of the establishment for people wanting to cheer on the Browns for the entirety of the game. With a DJ present and other club officers, they gave away prizes to fans throughout the game.

"Thanks to the Browns, and DUDE Wipes, Browns Legend Webster Slaughter was there to meet and greet all the fans waiting in anticipation for a playoff win," Wilkoff said. "The Browns may not have won the day, but Browns' fans are undefeated. The fans are what make the Chi-town Dawg Pound great."

Each time the Browns scored, confetti canons filled the air with confetti as fans cheered in celebration.

"I had the pleasure of being included in the Cleveland Browns watch party in Chicago and it proved once again why I believe that they are the best fans in the world," Slaughter said. "I heard one fan say that even though we didn't win the game, we still love our team – now that's what I'm talking about, the team and the city as one. We love you fans. Go Browns."

In Phoenix, a local woman attended the Browns Backers event. With her granddaughter living in Cleveland, she felt a connection with her granddaughter by attending the watch party and watching the Browns as they faced the Texans.

And in a local establishment in Fort Lauderdale, Browns alumni Andrew Hawkins mingled with fans as they took in the game.

The Browns announced their partnership with DUDE Wipes while revealing their alternate white helmets and throwback all-white uniforms for the 2023 regular season. The White Out Series, presented by DUDE Wipes included Week 2 at Pittsburgh against the Steelers, Week 6 vs. the 49ers and Week 17 vs. the Jets. Fans were encouraged to wear all white and DUDE Wipes samples were distributed at both home games in Cleveland Browns Stadium. DUDE Wipes also sponsored Wipe Away Wednesday, an engagement incentive on Browns socials, and Going For 2, during which they made a $2,000 donation to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation for every successful Browns' 2-point conversion.