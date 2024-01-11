DUDE Wipes to sponsor Browns Backers Playoff Watch Parties for Browns vs. Texans Wild Card game

On Saturday, Jan. 13, fans at 50 Browns Backer locations will have a portion of their watch party bar tabs covered by DUDE Wipes. DUDE product samples will also be available as a courtesy.

Additionally, Browns alumni will be on-site at three bars to cheer on the team as they play in Houston. Webster Slaughter (Chicago), Phil Taylor (New York), and Andrew Hawkins (Fort Lauderdale) will be at their respective Browns Backers locations during the game. Chomps will make a special appearance in Phoenix.

The Browns announced their partnership with DUDE Wipes while revealing their alternate white helmets and throwback all-white uniforms for the 2023 regular season. The White Out Series, presented by DUDE Wipes included Week 2 at Pittsburgh against the Steelers, Week 6 vs. the 49ers and Week 17 vs. the Jets. Fans were encouraged to wear all white and DUDE Wipes samples were distributed at both home games in Cleveland Browns Stadium. DUDE Wipes also sponsored Wipe Away Wednesday, an engagement incentive on Browns socials, and Going For 2, during which they made a $2,000 donation to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation for every successful Browns' 2-point conversion.